The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Irish Whiskey Tasting (Thursday, March 6)

The patio space of The Bungalow Long Beach at 2nd & PCH. Courtesy of Kovert Creative.

2ND & PCH hosts an Irish Whiskey Tasting event in the Game Room of The Bungalow from 7 to 9 p.m.

This exclusive experience includes a welcome Maple Old Fashioned cocktail followed by a curated tasting of four premium Irish whiskeys: Jameson Black Barrel, Redbreast 12 Year, Green Spot, and Yellow Spot — each paired with a selection of elevated tray-passed bites.

The Bungalow is at 6400 E. Pacific Coast Highway. Tickets cost $75 per person. For more information and tickets, click here.

Musical Fusion with Arturo Sandoval (Saturday, Mar. 8)

The Long Beach Symphony presents its classical series featuring “Musical Fusion with Arturo Sandoval” at the Long Beach Terrace Theater starting at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-concert talk, followed by the concert at 7 p.m.

Renowned for his mastery in the realms of both jazz and classical music, Sandoval’s 10 Grammies and his expansive repertoire as a trumpeter, vocalist, storyteller and composer ensure a captivating performance, promising a harmonious fusion of genres and emotions.

The Long Beach Terrace Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets start at $34. For more information and tickets, call 562-436-3201, ext. 1 or visit longbeachsymphony.org.

5K Walk/Run (Sunday, Mar. 9)

Families enjoy the sun at the Shoreline Aquatic Park in Downtown Long Beach. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Cancer Support Community South Bay presents its inaugural “Together We Walk” 5K walk and fun run at Shoreline Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Set against the scenic waterfront, walkers and runners will enjoy views of the Queen Mary and other landmarks. The event will bring together people of all ages to support those affected by cancer and their families. There will also be an expo featuring healthy food and beverage vendors and wellness resources.

Shoreline Park is at 200 Aquarium Way. The cost of registration is $50. For more information and to register, click here.

James and Joni (Sunday, Mar. 9)

Live From Laurel Canyon presents “James and Joni: Their Stories, Their Songs” at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m.

Delight in the iconic music of James Taylor and Joni Mitchell in this afternoon concert brimming with early hits, legendary classics and the personal stories behind the songs you know and love.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets cost $53.75. For more information, call 562-985-700 or click here.

A Conversation with MariNaomi (Monday, Mar. 10)

The Blanche Collins Forum presents “A Conversation with Comic Artist MariNaomi” at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

MariNaomi’s comics and paintings have been featured in the Smithsonian, the de Young Museum, the Cartoon Art Museum, the Asian Art Museum, and the Japanese American National Museum. In 2011 and 2018, Mari toured with the literary roadshow Sister Spit. MariNaomi is an illustrator and author of works such as “I Thought You Loved Me” and “Turning Japanese.”

The Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library is at 5870 Atlantic Ave. For more information, visit lbplfriends.org.