The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to suggest? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject, or contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

This weekend’s Long Beach round-up features a sing-a-long like no other and a festival for the wine connoisseur in you.

Art Exhibit Grand Opening (Friday, May 30)

Loiter Galleries presents the grand opening of “Echoes of Transformation” from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Echoes of Transformation” is a mixed media collaboration from the Dragonfly Wing, a women’s collective, made up of four artists united to represent the four wings of a dragonfly in motion. The four wings work together, lifting one another through the shared power of collaboration. The collective began as a group of four artist friends — Colleen Flynn, Maribeth McFaul, Lara Kempke, and Linda McClure — who were frustrated with the accepted way of creating and selling art. Together, they decided to turn the traditional art world’s way of doing business on its ear by joining together and presenting their work together, as a whole. Each piece chosen for this show reflects the shared experience of the group in finding power through collaboration.

Loiter Galleries is at 425 The Promenade North. The exhibit runs through July 4. For more information about the exhibit, visit dragonflywingstudio.com. For more information about the gallery and hours, visit loitergalleries.com.

Landmark Theatre’s ‘Bright Star’ (Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 15) – sponsored

Landmark is back on stage with its latest full-scale musical production — “Bright Star,” a Tony-nominated masterpiece from comedy legend Steve Martin and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. This heartwarming and enchanting tale weaves together two compelling timelines in the American South, creating an unforgettable story of love, loss, and redemption.

Set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, “Bright Star” follows the remarkable journey of literary editor Alice Murphy as she builds a connection with a young soldier returning from World War II. As their stories unfold, audiences will be transported through the 1920s and 1940s, experiencing a rich tapestry of emotions brought to life through powerful performances and soul-stirring music.

Landmark’s signature commitment to musical excellence is in full effect with this production, featuring a strong ensemble cast and soaring vocals alongside a unique on-stage bluegrass-inspired orchestra. The immersive score perfectly captures the spirit of the American South inside the magnificent and historic sanctuary of the First Congregational Church of Long Beach.

Don’t miss this enchanting theatrical experience in the heart of Downtown Long Beach, running from May 30 through June 15. With ticket prices ranging from $35 to $65, “Bright Star” promises to be an unforgettable evening of story, music, and magic that will leave audiences uplifted and inspired.

Tickets on sale now at lblandmark.org/bright-star

LA Wine Fest (Saturday and Sunday, May 31 and June 1)

Photo courtesy of LAWineFest.

Harry Bridges Memorial Park hosts the 20th Annual LA Wine Fest on Saturday at 2 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m.

During the two-day fest, guests can sample from over 200 wines, craft brews, and other refreshing beverages. They can also purchase from an array of artisan boutiques and delectable food offerings alongside live music and backyard games during each four-hour experience.

Harry Bridges Memorial Park is at 1126 Queens Highway. Tickets start at $65. For more information and tickets, visit lawinefest.com.

AAPI Joy (Saturday, May 31)

Make Noise Today presents the 2025 AAPI Youth Art and Culture Exhibition “AAPI Joy” at the Edison Theatre from 6 to 8 p.m.

This year’s student contest theme, “AAPI Joy: Anchor of Hope and Blueprint for Change,” comes to life through a showcase of art, performances, and cultural storytelling, curated from select student submissions. The event will feature a student exhibition premiere, youth activation, community outreach, live performances and the Noisemaker Award.

The Edison Theatre is at 213 E. Broadway. The event is free, but an RSVP is required. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

Sing-a-Long Beach (Saturday, May 31)

The Long Beach Youth Chorus sponsors the “Sing-a-Long Beach” event at the Bandshell in Recreation Park from 5 to 7 p.m.

Come sing with your neighbors, family and friends along with a live band. Rock ‘n’ roll anthems, movie themes and a few campfire classics will be included. You are welcome to bring food and beverages, or buy food from the food trucks that will be there.

Recreation Park is at 701-939 Federation Drive. For more information, call 562-972-3324 or click here.

California Turkish Fest (Sunday, June 1)

The Association of Turkish Americans of Southern California presents the Fourth Annual California Turkish Festival at Shoreline Aquatic Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be Turkish coffee, brewed according to ancient traditions that have been passed down through generations; Turkish cuisine including savory kebabs; and decadent desserts. You can also catch performances by traditional folk dancers as they weave stories of love, joy, and triumph through their graceful motions.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquatic Way. For more information, visit atasc.org.

Retro Romp (Sunday, June 1)

The Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association presents “Retro Romp-Costume Booze and Grub Crawl” at the Expo Arts Center from noon to 4 p.m.

Grab your cane, fluff your perm, and don’t forget the pearls because the Retro Romp is on. This grandma-style brunch will feature tons of fun that includes games, dance music from the ‘50s to the ‘80s, family photo shoots, and a hot gossip station. It will be the most epic retirement party.

The Expo Arts Center is at 4321 Atlantic Ave. Tickets start at $23.18. For more information and tickets, click here.