The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

The Long Beach Public Library kicks off its Pride Month celebration with a special author storytime. Also, if you’re into electric vehicles or in the mood to taste some wine, there are events specifically for you this weekend. In addition, one can learn about various Pacific Islander cultures around the world, and have a wild time with the family at an animal-themed carnival.

Meet the Author (Saturday, June 1)

In celebration of Pride Month, Long Beach Public Library welcomes children’s picture book author Daniel Haack to the Billie Jean King Main Library from 1 to 2 p.m.

Haack, who is the author of “Prince and Night,” “Maiden and Princess” and “Tale of Shadow King,” will read one of his best sellers and have a Q&A session afterward. Registration is not required.

The Billie Jean King Main Library is at 200 W. Broadway.

Electrify Expo (Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2)

The Long Beach Convention Center hosts Electrify Expo Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle festival filled with more than 1 million square feet of the world’s top electric brands. Experience and drive electric cars and trucks, ride E-bikes, E-motorcycles, E-scooters, E-skateboards and E-watercraft. Enjoy great food, music, a huge kids zone, and learn about all things electric.

The Long Beach Convention Center is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit electrifyexpo.com. General admission is $20.

Pacific Islander Festival (Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2)

Join the Aquarium of the Pacific as it celebrates Pacific Islander cultures, including Hawaiian, Tahitian, Samoan, Chamorro, Marshallese, Maori and Fijian during its 21st Annual Pacific Islander Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will feature cultural displays, artisanal craft demonstrations, and live music and dance performances. Guests are also invited to explore the Aquarium’s Tropical Pacific Gallery to get up close with marine life found off the coast of Pacific islands. The event will also include its annual Heritage Award ceremony.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit aquariumofpacific.org.

Carnival of Animals (Sunday, June 2)

The RuMBa Foundation presents “Family Concerts: Carnival of Animals” at the Long Beach Terrace Theater from 1 to 5 p.m.

This festival-style event will be filled with activities, live music, interactive booths, and kid-friendly food. Children will enjoy playing with symphonic musical instruments at the “instrument petting zoo,” crafting their own batons for “conducting 101” with assistant conductors. The Long Beach Public Library will also provide arts and crafts. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite animal costumes.

The Long Beach Terrace Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://shorturl.at/TkQG7.

