Improv Lab comedy festival (Saturday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 16)

How much laughter can you handle? Long Beach’s first-ever improv comedy festival is coming to Bixby Knolls this Saturday and Sunday, according to organizers at the Long Beach Improv Lab.

It’s pay-what-you-can to attend. They suggest around $10 for a show or $25 for a full day. There are seven performances scheduled — including ones where you can participate yourself.

The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and continues at 1 p.m. Sunday at Jammin’ Music, 4228 Atlantic Ave. Check out a full schedule of events here.

A chorale show about a trailblazer (Saturday, Nov. 15)

Do you know Pauli Murray? Here’s your chance to learn about the American civil rights activist, lawyer, poet and the first Black person perceived as female to be ordained an Episcopal priest.

According to organizers:

“Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray” is a multi-movement dramatic cantata commissioned by GALA Choruses–including South Coast Chorale and Trans Chorus of Los Angeles. The work, with a libretto by Kim Hines and music by Steve Milloy, uses Murray’s own words to illuminate her work for racial and gender equality.

Get more tickets and information here.

An Evening with Baratunde Thurston (Saturday, Nov. 15)

Baratunde Thurston is an “Emmy-nominated host, futurist, comedian, cultural critic, and proud Earthling” who “helped relaunch The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, worked for The Onion, and hosts the PBS TV series America Outdoors as well as the popular podcast Life with Machines.”

On Saturday, organizers say attendees at the Carpenter Center can enjoy his “generosity and humor” as he “tells stories of interdependence through our relationship with nature, each other, and technology.”

The show runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $33.75 to $53.75 and are available here.

Free fishing derby for kids (Saturday, Nov. 15)

Photo courtesy the city of Long Beach.

Long Beach is hosting its annual free youth fishing derby from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Dorado East Regional Park.

“For over 20 years the Derby has been a unique learning experience for youth to enjoy outdoor recreation, get expert fishing tips and have opportunities to win prizes like fishing gear and gift cards,” according to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department.

It’s free for those under 17. Fishing poles and tackle will be provided, but you’re free to bring your own. Anyone over 16 must have a valid California State Fishing License.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. You can get all the details here.

