The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This weekend features a myriad of events with an enlightening and educational movie screening about a culture shift. It also includes a belated Earth Day celebration and a Star Wars-themed festival that pays homage to the Filipino community. If you are feeling convivial, and want to take in a daylong ambiance of great food and drink, or if you’re feeling reflective and you are seeking inspiration, there are events for you.

Moving Screening (Friday, May 3)

The Board of Social Justice and Outreach, the Board of Cultural Arts and Prism invite the public to a screening of “1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture” at First Congregational Church of Long Beach sanctuary starting at 7 p.m.

This feature-length documentary follows the work of researchers tracing the origins of the anti-LGBTQIA+ movement among Christians, which resulted in a grave mistranslation of the Bible. The Revised Standard Version, published in 1946, was the first instance where the word “homosexual” appeared in any Bible, in any translation. There will be a Q&A after the film.

Admission is free.

First Congregational Church of Long Beach is at 241 Cedar Ave.

Earth Day Festival (Saturday, May 4)

Willmore City Heritage Association and Sowing Seeds of Change will co-host an Earth Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include workshops on sustainability, gardening, composting, above-ground crop cultivation and green infrastructure. There will also be activities for children, hands-on booths, a farmer’s market with fresh produce to take home, a complimentary lunch for the first 50 guests, a children’s scavenger hunt, and much more.

Sowing Seeds of Change Urban Farm is at 620 San Francisco Ave. in Long Beach. For more information, call 619-818-0728 or visit willmorecity.org.

Filipino Festival (Saturday, May 4)

Flier courtesy the Filipino Festival.

The Fifth Annual Long Beach Filipino Festival takes place at Jackie Robinson Academy at 2750 Pine Ave. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This year’s Star Wars-themed festival will feature diverse entertainment acts, including CRSB, a Vallejo-based duo known for blending island-reggae with Bay Area hyphy together with R&B and hip-hop; Kaba Modern, a pioneering hip-hop dance group; and Junior New System, an all-male hip-hop dance group popular for its acrobatics in high heels.

Tickets are $5. You can get them here.

Cinco de Maya (Sunday, May 5)

The Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. Photo courtesy the Hotel Maya.

Join Fuego Restaurant and the Hotel Maya for a “fiesta de dos por uno,” or a two-for-one fiesta, featuring a live Mariachi band and a live DJ, starting at 11 a.m.

Fuego offers a daylong celebration honoring “Cinco de Maya” with plenty of food and drink specials, along with live music, promotions and swag. The Maya has Latin-inspired menus and a lounge, featuring a wide-ranging tequila selection.

For reservations, call 562-435-7676 or visit shorturl.at/yFIL5. Fuego/Hotel Maya is at 700 Queensway Drive.

Holocaust Remembrance Tribute (Sunday, May 5)

The Alpert Jewish Community Center will present Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) tribute, featuring guest speaker and artist Trudie Strobel, starting at 9:30 a.m.

As a child, Strobel and her mother, who was a seamstress, were placed in a labor camp, and her mother’s talents proved to be life-saving. Strobel’s artwork began as a way to heal from the traumas of her past. Her needlepoint works have been shown in many synagogues, and her work will be on display at the AJCC Gatov Gallery through May 24.

The Alpert Jewish Community Center is at 3801 E. Willow St. in Long Beach. RSVP here.