Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Día de Los Muertos at First Fridays (Friday, Nov. 7)

Long Beach’s annual Día de Los Muertos parade downtown was unfortunately canceled this year, but a smaller event is still on in Bixby Knolls.

The neighborhood’s monthly First Fridays festival will lean into the celebration with “live Mariachi music, art pop-ups, and a chance to honor loved ones at our community ofrenda,” organizers say.

And like all First Fridays, you can expect vendors, art, and good food for sale along Atlantic Avenue. Check out all the details here.

Free community concert (Saturday, Nov. 8)

Musica Angelica, Long Beach’s preeminent Baroque Orchestra, is hosting South Korean violinist YuEun Gemma Kim and Taiwanese violinist Sheng-Ching Hsu for a free concert in the Miller Room at the Billie Jean King Library. It’s open to all ages and is a great way to introduce kids to the wider world of music. There’s also a Q&A with the artists.

The concert starts at noon, but organizers suggest arriving early because seating is limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis. You can find out more about Musica Angelica here.

Long Beach Veterans Day festival (Saturday, Nov. 8)

The 2024 Veterans Day celebration in Long Beach. Photo courtesy the city of Long Beach.

The city’s annual Veterans Day celebration runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave.

The always-lively festival includes musical entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, a kids’ zone, a bootcamp-style obstacle course and flyovers with historic aircraft.

You can check out all the details here.

Live from Laurel Canyon Lennon and Nilsson (Sunday, Nov. 9)

Courtesy photo

This show at the Carpenter Center takes a close look at two legendary songwriters: John Lennon and Harry Nilsson.

As the venue describes it:

In 1973, years after the Beatles broke up, Lennon finds himself in Los Angeles and spends the next 18 months making music (and mischief) with his pal, American singer/songwriter, Harry Nilsson; a period of time Lennon refers to as the Lost Weekend. This show explores their individual catalogs, the impact they had on each other’s work, their collaborative efforts during this period and shares the stories that inspired these unique songwriters.

It starts at 3 p.m. The Carpenter Center is at 6200 E Atherton St. Get tickets here.

Landmark is back in downtown Long Beach with another major musical event! From Nov. 7 to 23, experience the Tony and Grammy Award-winning “Jagged Little Pill,” inspired by Alanis Morissette’s groundbreaking 1995 album. With music by Morissette and Glen Ballard, and book by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody, this electrifying production earned 15 Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

Follow the Healy family as their seemingly perfect lives begin to fracture, revealing a powerful story about resilience, identity, and healing. Featuring iconic hits like “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” and “Ironic” alongside new original songs, this production brings raw emotion and unforgettable music to the historic sanctuary of First Congregational Church.

Directed by veteran Long Beach theater artist Richard J. Martinez, with Music Director Curtis Heard leading a live band, this marks a special homecoming as Landmark Artistic Director Megan O’Toole returns to the stage in a leading role. The 21-person ensemble cast features both familiar Landmark performers and exciting new talent.

Don’t miss this limited engagement of a show that revolutionized Broadway with its unflinching honesty and emotional power. Tickets are on sale now at lblandmark.org/jagged-little-pill.

Get ready for a hilarious, heartfelt, and downright corny night at the theater!

“Shucked” is the brand-new, Tony Award-winning musical comedy full of clever puns, catchy songs, and a whole lot of heart. Whether you’re a Broadway fan, a comedy lover, or just in need of some feel-good fun, “Shucked” will have you grinning ear to ear. The Wall St. Journal raves Shucked is “flat out hilarious” and the New York Post exclaims “It’s the best and funniest new musical on Broadway!”

This hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical is about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn! “Shucked” proves that sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. This true original is turning musical theater on its ear and offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation!

Get your tickets and enjoy an a-maize-ing night out on the town at Segerstrom Center!