The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post.

Bunnies and egg hunts are aplenty in this edition of LBC weekend round-up as we celebrate the Easter holiday in glorious fashion.

Bonsai Bar (Friday, April 17)

Long Beach Beer Lab presents a Bonsai Bar workshop at 7 p.m.

Beer and bonsai trees? It’s the start of a unique night out at Long Beach Beer Lab in Wrigley.

According to organizers, you can: “Learn the fundamental skills and techniques behind the art of bonsai while enjoying a night out with friends! Our teachers will introduce core concepts and guide your experience as you pot, prune, and design your very own bonsai tree!

Long Beach Beer Lab is at 518 W. Willow St. Tickets cost $100. For more information and tickets, click here.

Into the Magic (Thursday, April 17 – Sunday, April 20)

Disney on Ice presents “Into the Magic” at the Long Beach Arena, starting Thursday at 7 p.m.

Discover why no dream is too big as Disney On Ice presents “Into the Magic.” Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true.

The Long Beach Arena is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets cost $34 and up. For more information, times and tickets, visit disneyonice.com.

Easter Eggstravaganza (Saturday, April 19)

First Baptist Church of Long Beach hosts its Kids Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon.

All children 12 years and younger and their parents are invited to a fun-filled time of egg hunts, games, face-painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and other activities. Get ready to hop around and enjoy this time with family and friends.

First Baptist Church is located at 1000 Pine Ave. For more information, click fbclb.org.

Eggstravaganza Kids Art Festival (Saturday, April 19)

Historic St. Anthony Neighborhood Association presents its Eggstravaganza Kids Art Festival at Gumbiner Park from noon to 2 p.m.

Egg hunts will be available to children ages 13 and under. In addition, there will be a bounce house, hands-on art, face painting with artists LaJon Miller and Cassie Pauline, live community painting with Long Beach Walls artist Alepsis Hernandez, and an Adopt a Pet event. Kids will also get a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Free Easter Baskets will be given away to the first 100 kids. Residents who live in the 90802 and 90813 zip codes are eligible to attend.

Gumbiner Park is at 880 E. Seventh St. For more information, click here.

Halfway to Halloween Hootenanny (Saturday, April 19)

Obscura LB presents “The Return of Halfway to Halloween Hootenanny” at Rancho Los Cerritos from 1 to 5 p.m.

This afternoon celebration will showcase more than 30 local craft and European breweries, cideries, cult wineries, and all things horror, including a creepy marketplace, featuring over thirteen macabre merchants, artists and authors, along with Halloween-themed tunes by local DJs, live music by Sasha Ortega and The Goons. The event will also include local food vendors sharing their decadent bites with attendees.

Rancho Los Cerritos is at 4600 Virginia Road. Tickets start at $50. For more information and tickets, visit obscuralbc.com.

Isaac Mizrahi (Saturday, April 19)

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center presents “An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi – I Know Everybody” at 8 p.m.

Isaac Mizrahi brings along his jazz sextet for a panache-filled evening of delicious fun, from pop-culture gossip to tunes from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter. The iconic fashion designer, performer, host, writer, and producer was most recently seen as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of “Chicago” and has an annual residency at NYC’s Café Carlyle.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets cost $63.75. For more information and tickets, call 562-985-7000 or click carpenterarts.org.

The Violin Maker (Friday, April 25 – Sunday, May 11) – sponsored

Long Beach’s award-winning professional theater company, International City Theatre, presents the American premiere of “The Violin Maker,” a new play based on the true story of Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein. Weinstein gathered and restored ruined violins that survived the Holocaust to create the remarkable collection known throughout the world as the “Violins of Hope.”

Written by Lisa Pearl Rosenbaum and Ronda Spinak (artistic director of “The Braid”), with musical curation by Dr. Noreen Green (founding artistic director and conductor of the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony) and directed by ICT artistic director caryn desai.

This new play masterfully weaves Weinstein’s extraordinary story with the true tales behind each violin — accompanied live on stage by Dr. Green on piano and Jonathan Rubin on the Shony Alex Braun violin. The cast includes Bruce Nozick as Amnon Weinstein, alongside Sheer Aviram, Matthew Bohrer, Matthew Henerson, Lielle Kaidar, Morgan Dean Lauff, and Aviva Pressman, each of whom plays multiple characters in Israel and the U.S., as well as, in memory, in Lithuania and Germany before and during World War II.

“The Violin Maker” opens on April 25 for a three-week run through May 11. Performances take place at the Beverly O’Neill Theater. Two low-priced previews are set for April 23 and April 24. Tickets are available by phone at 562-436-4610 or online at ictlongbeach.org/theviolinmaker