The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

In the spirit of celebrating the return of Long Beach’s premiere art festival, Long Beach Walls, this week’s list is a tad more arty than usual. We hope you don’t mind. We’ve got a couple exhibitions, one of which is hosting one for the first time, plus a tour of our city’s murals you can take on your bikes or skates.

For those who like to imbibe on the weekends, we’ve found a brewery tour and a drink-friendly boat party. And we’d be remiss in not mentioning the return of the 12th annual Uptown Jazz Festival in North Long Beach.

Get to scrollin’!

TACO BELL DRAWING CLUB EXHIBITION (Wednesday)

For the last three years, local artists have been convening at a Taco Bell in Bluff Heights for a couple of hours to draw, doodle and mingle with others. The event, called the Taco Bell Drawing Club, was inspired by a similar drawing event that originated in New York City by renowned artist Jason Polan in 2005.

When Nick Zegel, the club’s organizer, started the Long Beach iteration in 2020 after the death of Jason Polan, he soon realized that turning the one-off event into a weekly occurrence was something local artists appreciated and looked forward to. And now, some of the club’s regulars will be presenting their artwork in a public exhibition at Taco Bell on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The works of fifteen local artists will be on display, plus whatever art people decide to create the night of the event (yes, drawing will still ensue). The evening will also include complimentary tacos and Baja Blast soda for guests who attend. The event is free and runs from 6-8 p.m. For more information, check out the Taco Bell Drawing Club Instagram here.

Find the event at the Bluff Heights Taco Bell at 3125 E. Broadway.

LONG BEACH WALLS MURAL TOUR (Thursday)

Mural and sculpture festival Art Renzei and Long Beach Walls are back this week with live art demonstrations, pop-ups and activations including a free mural tour on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Pedal Movement, the organizers behind the evening bike ride event Moonlight Mash, are coordinating a 4-mile cycling tour that will guide guests around Long Beach to check out some of the murals being painted as well as murals created from past Long Beach Walls (formerly POW! WOW! Long Beach) festivals.

The tour is free to attend. Meet-up is at GoActiveLB Hub in Downtown at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to ride bikes or skate. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

GoActiveLB Hub is at 223 E. First St.

BREWERY TOUR N’ TASTE AT TRADEMARK BREWING (Thursday)

Trademark Brewing is throwing open its taproom to the public on Thursday, Aug. 17, for a behind-the-scenes look at the workings of the brewery that also includes a taste of some of their popular pours.

Led by one of Trademark’s production staff, guests will take a private tour of their production facility and learn how they make their flavorful brews. Afterwards, the group will get to try a pre-curated beer flight featuring five different beers from their taplist.

Tickets to the event cost $25. Guests must be 21 or older to attend and wear close-toed shoes while viewing the space. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Trademark Brewing is at 233 E. Anaheim St.

SPACE YACHT (Saturday)

A popular sea-faring music event that brings premier DJs and nightclub energy to a sunny voyage on the seas is closing out its party season in Long Beach on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Saturday’s Space Yacht party will be shipping out of the Long Beach shoreline with four hours of live music, drinks and fun. As they tend to do, Space Yacht’s lineup is secret, but the music event is known for pulling quality talent onto the bill.

Tickets for the Space Yacht start at $60. Must be 21 or older to attend. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Space Yacht will ship out of Catalina Cruises at 1046 Queens Highway.

UPTOWN JAZZ FESTIVAL (Saturday)

North Long Beach’s entertainment highlight of the year, the Uptown Jazz Festival, is returning for its 12th year to Houghton Park on Saturday, Aug. 19, with a food, vendors, a beer garden and music all day long.

This year’s headliner is American Funk band, The Original Lakeside, whose hit R&B song “Fantastic Voyage” rocked the charts in 1980. The festival will also feature sets from DW3, Biscuits & Gravy, DJ Mr. Quick and Los Chicos Del Mambo.

The festival is from 2-7 p.m. and is free to attend. Click here for more information.

Houghton Park is at 6301 Myrtle Ave.

LONG BEACH OPEN STUDIO TOUR PREVIEW EXHIBITION (Saturday)

The Long Beach Creative Group is teaming up with the Long Beach Open Studio Tour organization to present a unique preview exhibition as a kickstarter of sorts to the annual tours that start in fall.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, locals can check out the works of 50 artists, many of whom can be visited during the Long Beach Open Studio Tour later in the year. Guests will see a wide variety of art, from paintings to mixed media and photography to ceramics—there’s plenty to see.

The exhibition will be at the Rod Briggs/Long Beach Creative Group Gallery until Sept. 16. Viewing hours are Friday – Sunday from 1-4 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Rod Briggs/Long Beach Creative Group Gallery is at 2221 E. Broadway.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT (Sunday)

A new pinball tournament, sponsored by Pinball Wizards, a Paramount-based organization that aims to build community around the classic game of pinball, is hosting an open pinball tournament at I Need A Miracle Tickets on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Players will go head-to-head against other players to compete for prizes and, of course, bragging rights. The tournament is free to enter unless you’re an IFPA member, then it costs $10. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

I Need A Miracle Tickets is at 5541 E. Spring St.