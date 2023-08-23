The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Summer is nearly over, which means the return of a popular music festival, Happy Sundays, that not only makes your Sunday a little happier but also your summer. For families looking for some great outings with kids, we’ve found two of those, including a special show with animal expert and YouTuber Corbin Maxey.

Fans of local art may enjoy a one-day photography pop-up on Saturday or check out a new play on stage by International City Theatre.

Get to scrollin’!

CORBIN MAXEY “WILD” SUMMER TOUR SHOW (Thursday)

Animal expert and YouTuber Corbin Maxey is coming to Long Beach with a bunch of his favorite reptiles for a free interactive show at 2ND & PCH on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The 45-minute show will emulate many of his TV appearances and online videos, where Maxey highlights fun facts and the personalities of his animals, many of which he’s rescued in his activism over the decades. For this show, audiences can see and meet some of his favorite reptile friends, including an iguana, a lizard, some snakes, turtles and more.

Maxey will be at the grand staircase at the outdoor shopping center from 5 to 7 p.m. The show and meet-and-greet is free to attend, but guests are encouraged to arrive early to find a good seat (bring lawn chairs if you’ve got them). Click here for more information.

2ND & PCH is at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway.

“EXIT WOUNDS” AT INTERNATIONAL CITY THEATRE (Thursday – Sunday)

International City Theatre returned to stage this week with “Exit Wounds,” a drama that delves into the life of a family trying to cope in the aftermath of a horrific crime committed by a family member. The play centers on a mother and father and their youngest son who struggle to heal in the 25 years after the crime, which audiences learn of later in the show.

“Exit Wounds” is written by Wendy Graph, a playwright celebrated for creating plays that examine the complexities of familial relationships. Her previous work “Closely Related Keys” was performed at ICT in 2021.

The play will be live until Sept. 10, with shows running this weekend from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25 to 27. There are two low-cost shows available for $35 on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23 and 24. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

International City Theatre shows are performed at the Beverly O’Neill Theatre at 330 E. Seaside Way.

THROUGH THE LENS OF WOMEN POP-UP GALLERY (Saturday)

A pop-up gallery is debuting at Grey LB on Saturday, Aug. 26, featuring the works of five local women photographers.

In addition to the gallery, there will be live music, food and drinks, including natural wines and mocktails.

The pop-up is free to attend and is from 4 to 9 p.m. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

Grey LB is at 237 Long Beach Blvd. #Unit B.

YOGA AT ROSE PARK (Saturday)

Unwind with this free yoga session on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Rose Park. The monthly classes are usually instructed by Samantha Silfies, but this month’s session will be led by instructor Dana Pariseau-Beach, who practices the vinyasa flow style of yoga.

The class, which is from 10 to 11 a.m., is open to any age group and difficulty level. It’s free to attend and guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats.

Click here for more information.

Rose Park is at 800 Orizaba Ave.

BREAKFAST WITH BLUEY AND FRIENDS (Saturday)

Parents, if your kids are fans of the wildly popular show “Bluey,” this breakfast and interactive experience is a great way to spend a few hours on Saturday, Aug. 26.

In addition to a buffet breakfast, characters from the show will be visiting guests while you dine and also perform some dance numbers. There will also be photo opportunities and activities for kids.

Tickets for the experience cost $60 for adults and $35 for kids and all the proceeds will benefit the Bixby Knolls Improvement Association, who created this event as a fundraiser for their organization that supports local businesses.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Expo Arts Center is at 4321 Atlantic Ave.

HAPPY SUNDAYS (Sunday)

Long Beach’s Zaferia district may be a well-known destination for live music with venues like Alex’s Bar, Supply & Demand and DiPiazza’s pumping out gigs almost every night in Long Beach, but this Sunday, Aug. 27 the two-mile stretch of Anaheim Street home to many of these local venues will be buzzing with live music all day—and the best part is it’s free.

Over 35 bands and DJs from Long Beach, Los Angeles and Orange County will be performing at six venues along Anaheim Street, including some of the aforementioned locations listed above. There will also be a couple of comedy shows to check out too.

The festival route is fairly walkable. Shows start at 1 p.m. with live music going on as late as midnight. Click here for more information and to check out the venues, bands and set times.

NATIONAL CINEMA DAY (Sunday)

This Sunday, Aug. 27, movie theaters across the nation will slash ticket prices in honor of celebrating cinema and several Long Beach theaters are participating.

AMC Marina Pacifica theater in Long Beach will be selling $4 tickets for any movie, all day. Popcorn and small fountain drink combos are also on sale for $5. Purchase tickets, here.

Other theaters including Cinemark at The Pike will be selling $4 movie tickets all day and The Art Theatre of Long Beach will be offering buy-one-get-one-free deals all day.