Long Beach celebrates Juneteenth with a couple of festivals in this edition of Weekend Round-up.

Cowboy Festival (Saturday, June 21)

To honor Juneteenth and celebrate the Untold Legacies: Rethinking the American Cowboy exhibit, Rancho Los Cerritos hosts the Cowboy Festival from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event will feature games, activities, performances, and demonstrations by local cowboy culture enthusiasts, experts, and artists, including event partner Urban Saddles, a fellow nonprofit organization focused on building hope and opportunity for youth and community through the equine experience and the cowboy code of the West.

Rancho Los Cerritos is at 4600 N. Virginia Road. For more information and $5 tickets, click here.

Freedom and Future (Saturday, June 21)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park hosts the Freedom and Future Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 5 p.m.

The festival will be filled with joyous festivities, cultural performances, music, food and opportunities to reflect on the journey toward freedom and equality. As a diverse and vibrant community, Long Beach has its own unique history intertwined with the struggle for Civil Rights and freedom. From the early days of the Civil Rights Movement to the present, Long Beach has been a beacon of hope and progress for marginalized communities.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park is at 1950 Lemon Ave. For information, click here.

Long Beach Strong Beach (Saturday and Sunday, June 21 and 22)

2ND & PCH presents the Long Beach Strong Beach two-day fitness event on Seaport Way Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The event will feature back-to-back fitness workouts led by expert instructors from 2ND & PCH retailers and local community partners. There will be fitness classes for all levels, exclusive VIP swag bags, and a chance to connect with your community while supporting a meaningful cause. Be prepared to bring your own mat.

2ND & PCH is located at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway. See a full schedule and RSVP for free here. VIP tickets are also available for $15 to $25.

Soulful Women in Jazz (Saturday, June 21)

In honor of African American Music Appreciation Month, Hannibal Media Group and DreamKreator Studio present Culture and Concerts: Women in Jazz at the Billie Jean King Main Library from 1 to 5 p.m.

Celebrate African American Music Appreciation Month with an incredible afternoon of immersive jazz music experiences. Inside the Susan Miller Room, you’ll explore the rich history and legacy of women in jazz music with a panel discussion powered by some of the industry’s top observers and practitioners. You can also explore literature as available on the library bookshelves, a curated reading list profiling women in jazz. The event will also feature a live concert performance outside on the Terrace, facing Lincoln Park. Bring your lawn chairs, and prepare to have an exciting time. Food Trucks and other activities to be on site as well. This event is a homage to the remarkable contributions of women in shaping the jazz genre.

Billie Jean King Main Library is at 200 W. Broadway. For more information and free tickets, click here.

Summer Solstice (Saturday, June 21)

The city of Long Beach Climate Action and Sustainability’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor program presents Summer Solstice at the Park at Longview Point at Willow Springs Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kali Sound Baths will host a sound bath with guided meditation. During this experience, you will encounter the soothing power of sound that will help you relax and restore yourself with nature. Please bring something comfortable to sit on. At 11 a.m., there will be a guided tour of Willow Springs. This walk around the park aims to provide attendees a space for introspection and peace. Come to learn about and rejuvenate with the flora of the park.

Willow Springs Park is at 2745 Orange Ave. For more information, click here.

South Coast Chorale (Saturday, June 28) – sponsored

The South Coast Chorale — the LGBTQ+ Chorus of Long Beach — will hold its 35th Anniversary Concert, titled “35,” at the Cal State Long Beach University Theater on Saturday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The nearly 40-member choir will be joined by an eight-instrument ensemble. The Chorale and ensemble will be conducted by Lynn G. Atkins, Artistic Director, with the support of Collaborative Artist/Pianist, Lindsey Hundley.

The two-act concert is a heartfelt celebration of music, memory, and community, exploring repertoire performed over the Chorale’s 35-year history. The first act shares the Chorale’s journey with the community in self-discovery and resilience, with pieces ranging from “For the Fallen,” in commemoration of members who have passed on, to the thought-provoking “Children Will Listen,” and the rousing refrains of “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

The second act will reunite the Chorale and the audience with some of the Chorale’s past Artistic Directors — both virtually and in-person — highlighting the Chorale’s heritage with their curated selections. The act will conclude with uplifting anthems and various selections that help define the essence of the South Coast Chorale, reminding all of the beauty found in diversity and unity.

Tickets are $38.62 and $59.42 (includes ticketing and credit card processing fees). Please visit www.southcoastchorale.org for tickets and further information.

