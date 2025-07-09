The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to suggest? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject, or contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

Enjoy the outdoors of the El Dorado Nature Center and great music in this edition of Long Beach City Weekend Round-up.

Concert (July 10)

El Dorado Nature Center presents its Concert in the Park, featuring Corday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Corday will be joined by guest violinist Brooke Parker for a great evening of music in a beautiful lakeside setting. Friends of El Dorado Nature Center members can enter the park early at 6 p.m. Bring an eco-friendly dinner and low chairs.

El Dorado Nature Center is at 7550 E. Spring St. Suggested donation is $5. For more information, call 562-570-1745.

Summer of Architecture (July 10)

Long Beach Heritage presents “Summer of Architecture: Scottish Rite Temple” from 11 a.m. to noon.

Come explore the stunning architecture of the historic Scottish Rite Temple and learn about its rich history. This in-person event is a great opportunity to appreciate the beauty of the Scottish Rite Temple up close.

The Long Beach Scottish Rite Masonic Center is at 855 Elm Ave. Tickets are $49.87. For more information and tickets, click here.

LBC Eats (July 11)

Uptown Village Market presents “LBC Eats: A Long Beach Foodie Event” from 5 to 9 p.m.

Get ready to indulge in the best bites Long Beach has to offer. Whether you’re craving gourmet street food, artisanal eats or just a fun night out, this event has something for everyone. Enjoy a mouth-watering celebration of local food, drinks and live music.

This free-to-attend event will be at 300 Promenade N. For more information, click here.

Movies and Moonlight (July 11)

2ND & PCH presents its Movies and Moonlight showing of “Wild Robot” from 5 to 9 p.m.

“The Wild Robot” is an animated science fiction film based on the novel by Peter Brown. In it, a storm causes a Universal Dynamics cargo ship to lose six ROZZUM robots, which wash up on an uninhabited island; only Unit 7134 survives and is accidentally activated by wildlife.

2ND & PCH is at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway. The event is free. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

Book Signing (July 12)

Page Against the Machine welcomes Randall Fleming, who will discuss and sign his book “F==k Your Flag” at 6 p.m.

The book is a necessarily terrible book filled with deliberately ugly images of the American flag hijacked and hoisted by Christian nationalist seditionists and insurrectionists. He will be joined in conversation by fellow author and photographer Maggie St. Thomas.

Page Against the Machine is at 2714 E. Fourth St. The event is free. For more information, click here.