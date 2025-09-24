Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

A haunting play (Friday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Oct. 18)

We’re squarely into the fall (and Halloween!) season. So, we’re going to suggest a spooky play for you at the Long Beach Playhouse’s Mainstage Theater. This innovatively adapted staging of the novel “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” injects even more nuance and terror into the story by splitting Mr. Hyde into four different characters, each revealing a different aspect of his brutality, sexuality and cruelty.

Read out our full preview here, or check out showtimes and get tickets here.

Oktoberfest (Saturday, Sept. 27)

There’s still time to catch Oktoberfest, complete with wiener dog races, a stein holding contest and live polka music — all of which are planned for this year’s celebration at our favorite Bixby Knolls food court: Steelcraft. Admission and parking are free. All ages are welcome.

It runs from 2 to 10 p.m. at 3768 Long Beach Blvd. Check out the full day’s schedule here.

Hot Wheels monster trucks (Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28)

Courtesy photo

Glow-in-the-dark Hot Wheels-inspired monster trucks are taking over the Long Beach Arena this weekend. Oh, and there will be fire, too. Organizers promise “more heat and action as we continue to bring the ultimate monster truck show to fans.”

For showtimes and tickets, which are available starting at around $30, click here.

British legends tribute (Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025)

Where do you get to hear the songs of David Bowie, Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart all in one spot? This concert at the Carpenter Center promises world-class tribute artists backed by stellar studio musicians.

It starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $53.75 and available here. The Carpenter Center is on the campus of Cal State Long Beach, 6200 E Atherton St.

Effectively integrating Social Security benefits with your other retirement income sources is crucial for maximizing your retirement security. A coordinated approach can help optimize your benefits, minimize taxes, and ensure you don’t outlive your money.

Please join us for this complimentary informational seminar on Oct. 2 or Oct. 9 — both at 6:30 p.m. at the North Seal Beach Community Center, 3333 Saint Cloud Drive, Seal Beach.

We will discuss strategies for coordinating Social Security with your other retirement income sources. Seating is limited, so sign up today!

Did you know?

Social Security replaces only about 40% of pre-retirement income for the average worker

The timing of when you claim Social Security can significantly impact your lifetime benefits

Coordinating Social Security with other income sources can help minimize taxes

Having a retirement income plan can help ensure you don’t outlive your money

We will be discussing:

Strategies for maximizing your Social Security benefits

How to create reliable income streams to supplement Social Security

Tax-efficient withdrawal strategies for retirement accounts

The role of guaranteed income products in retirement planning

How to protect your retirement income from inflation

Creating a coordinated retirement income plan that lasts a lifetime

Join us to learn how to create a comprehensive retirement income strategy that coordinates Social Security with your other income sources to help provide financial security throughout your retirement years.

Spouses are encouraged to attend!

Seating is limited, so please register here.

Winner of 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT is “A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” – The New York Times

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

Don’t miss Some Like it Hot, Oct. 7 – 19 only, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

More information and tickets here.