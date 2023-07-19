The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Long Beach will be buzzing with live shows this weekend, with not just one but two music festivals coming to the Downtown area. Plus, there are a couple new nightlife events, one that brings some of the best tribute band entertainment in a head-to-head competition for audiences’ hearts.

This Sunday will also kick off the 3rd annual Long Beach Burger Week, and if you’re in the mood for some bingo, there’s a great bingo event hosted by one of our own drag queens.

Get to scrollin’!

CAT LADY DRAG BINGO (Saturday)

Long Beach drag queen Mia Anastasia Farrow is proudly hosting a special drag bingo night at Ficklewood Ciderworks that promises laughs, drama and prizes for a good cause.

The bingo night at Ficklewood Ciderworks on Saturday, July 22, will be raising money to benefit The Little Lion Foundation, a local cat rescue (hence why the bingo night is “cat lady.”)

Admission to the games night $20, but there will be sessions all night long with plenty of cool prizes to win. Click here for more information.

Ficklewood Ciderworks is at 720 E. Broadway.

NIGHT TEMPLE (Saturday)

The organizers of Space Yacht, a popular nightlife events company, and Secret Service LBC are throwing a new dance night in Downtown Long Beach on Saturday, July 22.

The one-day-only event features two stages with multiple DJs performing a variety of house, drum and bass music until the early morning. The event space will have a full bar, plus a pizza bar for those who get hungry.

You can find Night Temple at the Altar Society Brewing Co. (formerly The Loft on Pine). Tickets start at $20, and folks must be 21 or older to attend. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Altar Society Brewing Co. is at 230 Pine Ave.

BEATLES VS. ELVIS – A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN (Saturday)

If there’s ever a place to catch a quality cover band show, it’s the Gaslamp Bar + Kitchen. With cover shows nearly seven days a week, the Gaslamp has earned a reputation for pulling some of the best tribute artists around.

On Saturday, July 22, the very popular Beatles tribute band Abbey Road will be going head-to-head with the venerable Elvis singer and impersonator Scot Bruce in a show that will define who was the best of the most legendary artists. And if not that, then at the very least, it’s sure to be a night with some nostalgic tunes performed by talent that audiences agree hold a candle to the household names.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets, which cost $22.50.

The Gaslamp is at 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

RISING JAPAN MUSIC FEST (Saturday & Sunday)

A music festival that celebrates Japanese artistry and culture is coming to Long Beach for the first time this weekend with a noteworthy lineup, authentic Japanese food vendors and a marketplace.

Much of the Rising Japan Music Fest lineup features a variety of Japanese artists, or performers with Japanese heritage, including Japanese pop singer-songwriter Minami and Rihwa. Headliners include ’90s R&B singer Shanice, pop duo DefTech and Los Angeles-based reggae artist Iakopo.

During the two-day festival, attendees will be able to try out authentic Japanese food from over 14 vendors, plus check out shops selling a variety of Japanese-inspired goods and crafts.

Tickets to the festival at Marina Green Park start at $60 for single-day passes. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Marina Green Park is at 400 E. Shoreline Drive.

LOVE LONG BEACH FESTIVAL (Saturday & Sunday)

The Love Long Beach Festival is returning to Shoreline Aquatic Park for its eighth year with live music, art and attractions that emphasize holistic healing on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

The two-day festival is a popular event, drawing large crowds for its 50+ DJ lineup, multiple music stages—three this year—and its unique atmosphere. Amid the dancing, attendees can check out or participate in yoga sessions, sound baths and meditation exercises. There will also be a small marketplace with vendors, food and drinks.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets, which start at $30.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way.

LONG BEACH BURGER WEEK (Sunday)

The annual Long Beach Burger Week, a seven-day affair celebrating the city’s creative takes on the tried and true beef-patty-on-a-bun, is returning for a third run on Sunday, July, 23.

Dozens of restaurants across Long Beach will be offering specialty and original burgers ranging from $5-$25, with some also offering burgers for dogs. Long Beach Burger Week will run through July 30.

Click here for the complete list of participating restaurants.