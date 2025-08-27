Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Free concert at Marine Stadium (Friday, Aug. 29)

Photo of a previous Marine Stadium summer concert courtesy the city of Long Beach.

Yes, we’re all sad summer is ending, but you can close it out with a free celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marine Stadium (5255 E. Paoli Way).

The event will feature the Tijuana Dogs, who will put on “high-energy performances of pop, classic rock, hip hop and chart-topping hits that span the ‘70s to the early 2000s.”

You’re encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner. More info here.

Long Beach’s award-winning professional theater company, International City Theatre, presents the world premiere of “Masala Dabba,” a poignant new play by ICT playwright-in-residence Wendy Graf. Directed by Marya Mazor, this compelling drama runs for three weeks, Aug. 29 through Sept. 14, at the Beverly O’Neill Theater. Two low-priced previews are set for Aug. 27 and 28.

How do we resolve deep resentments that often divide our families, the very people we should be able to count on for love and support? American-born Nisha Byrd (Ansuya Nathan) has long been estranged from her mother, Aditi (Nandini Minocha). The two haven’t spoken since Aditi returned to her native Gujarat after Nisha’s marriage to Charlie (Jon Gentry), and Aditi has never met Tina (Timylle Adams), her now 14-year-old granddaughter. When an unanticipated event brings Aditi back to the States and into the Byrd family’s orbit, long-buried truths bubble to the surface. Food becomes a portal into the past as the three generations of women bond through stories inspired by the spices in Aditi’s masala dabba.

Tickets are available by phone at 562-436-4610 or online at ictlongbeach.org/masaladabba.”

Staff pick: the delicious Greek Fest (Saturday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 1)

A variety of Greek food on display for the 2023 Long Beach Greek Festival in Long Beach, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

There’s food — mounds of mouthwatering, authentic food — at the annual Long Beach Greek Festival. But if amazing moussaka, souvlaki, baklava, gyros, dolmades and more aren’t your jam, there’s also plenty of live music, traditional dance and artisan vendors.

Organizers promise the grounds of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary church at 5761 East Colorado Street will be “transformed into a festive Grecian village.”

It starts at noon each day, and admission is only $5. Tip: There’s free parking and shuttle service from the VA’s general parking lot. More info here.

Paws on the Promenade (Tuesday, Sept. 2)

The Downtown Long Beach Alliance is hosting its regular dog-friendly meetup on the first Tuesday of the month. Pups and their people will meet along The Promenade at 5 p.m. and start strolling around 5:15 p.m.

“Bring your pup, meet fellow dog lovers, and enjoy a group walk through DTLB,” organizers say. “It’s the perfect way to socialize your furry friend and connect with your community!” More info here.

Location: Honda Pacific Visions Theater at Aquarium of the Pacific

Honda Pacific Visions Theater at Aquarium of the Pacific Lessons From the California Condor: What it Takes to Save a Species

We are living in the sixth mass extinction event in the 4.5-billion-year history of our planet, a time when humans have the capacity to alter the natural world in ways no species before us ever could. Yet the story of the California condor proves that our impact can also be profoundly positive. Just over 40 years ago, only 22 California condors remained on Earth, and a few years later none were left in the wild. Today, the global population is 25 times larger, with nearly 370 soaring free. The California condor recovery is a remarkable journey, an ongoing story of collaboration and persistence against unprecedented and seemingly insurmountable challenges to bring a species back from the brink. Their triumph offers lessons and hope for conservation efforts across the globe.

Join us for a presentation with Dr. Jake Owens on the California Condor. Following the talk, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy cocktails, conversations, music, and crafts in our Art Gallery and experience our interactive Paint-a-Fish exhibit. This is an adult-oriented program recommended for young professionals – seniors (not suitable for young children). This lecture will also be live streamed for those unable to join in person.

Get tickets and more information here.

