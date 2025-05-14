The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to suggest? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject, or contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

Pride takes the LBC by storm in this weekend’s round-up of events when the 2025 Long Beach Pride Festival takes over Marina Green Park and the Pride Parade marches through Downtown.

Breakfast of Hope (Friday, May 16)

The Salvation Army Long Beach ARC presents the Fourth Annual Breakfast of Hope from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Enjoy a delicious meal and a heartfelt program as the Salvation Army Long Beach Adult Rehabilitation Center celebrates 37 years. The event is meant as an expression of gratitude for community support.

The Salvation Army Long Beach ARC is at 1370 Alamitos Ave. The event is free. For more information and to register for the event, click here.

Long Beach Pride (Saturday and Sunday, May 17 and 18)

Parade participants during the 2022 Long Beach Pride Parade, along Ocean Boulevard, Sunday July 10, 2022. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Long Beach Pride 2025 comes to Marina Green Park Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. both days. This year’s theme, “The Power of Community,” will celebrate the diverse and resilient LGBTQ+ community in Long Beach and beyond. In addition to the festival, the Long Beach Pride Parade will take place Sunday at 10 a.m., commencing at Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue and traveling along iconic stretches of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue in Downtown Long Beach. The parade promises to be a dazzling display of love, pride, and unity, welcoming everyone to witness the colorful celebration of inclusion.

Marina Green Park is at 385 Shoreline Drive. Admission for the festival is $20. For more information, visit longbeachpride.com. For more information about the parade, click here.

Pit Stop (Saturday, May 17)

Truman Lueb works on his welding technique while at DSF Werks in Signal Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The nonprofit DSF Werks hosts a “Pit Stop at SteelCraft” fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m.

Rev up for the cause to support local youth. There will be a silent auction, a raffle, a DJ, photo ops, and food and drinks. The fundraiser benefits DSF Werks, which provides workplace experiences, development, skills, and mentorship for emancipated foster youth. You can read our feature about them here.

SteelCraft is at 3768 Long Beach Blvd. For more information, click here.

Youth Poet Laureate Finals (Saturday, May 17)

Long Beach Public Library presents the 2025 Long Beach Youth Poet Laureate Finals ceremony at Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library starting at 2 p.m.

During the Finals Ceremony, hosted by acclaimed Long Beach poet and YPL Fellow Nancy Lynée Woo, local finalists will perform original work as they compete for the title of 2025 Youth Poet Laureate and one of four Youth Poet Ambassador spots. A distinguished panel of judges will evaluate performances and announce the 2025–26 Youth Poet Laureate cohort at the event’s conclusion.

Michelle Obama Library is at 5870 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 562-570-7500 or click longbeach.gov/library.

AAPI Latinx Family Celebration (Sunday, May 18)

Image courtesy MOLAA.

The Museum of Latin American Art and Pacific Island Ethnic Museum present an AAPI Latinx Family Celebration and film screening from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

The film, “Standing Above the Clouds,” directed by Jalena Keane-Lee, is told through the lens of mothers and daughters in three Native Hawaiian families. When a massive Thirty Meter Telescope is proposed to be built on Mauna Kea, an uprising of kiaʻi (protectors) in Hawaiʻi and around the world dedicate their lives to protecting the sacred mountain from further destruction. The movie will be followed by music and a sound performance by Micah ‘Manaitai’ Garrido, a music and post production audio professional based in Los Angeles.

The Museum of Latin American Art is at 628 Alamitos Ave. For more information, call 562-437-1689 or click here.

Paw-Fest (Sunday, May 18)

The El Dorado Frontier hosts Paw-Fest at El Dorado East Regional Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get ready for a day full of wagging tails and western fun. There will be dog-friendly vendors, dog races, fun contests and prizes. There will also be a Western-themed costume contest, a foam party for pups to splash, play and cool off. Special photo ops will be available throughout the park.

El Dorado Park East is at 7550 E. Spring St. Admission is $5 (kids under 13 get in free). For more information, click here.