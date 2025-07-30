The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to suggest? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject, or contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

If it’s music you like, this week’s roundup offers a couple of events for the jazz and guitar enthusiasts in you.

Surf Guitar 101 Festival (Friday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 3)

A previous Surf Guitar Convention. Photo courtesy Tom D. Kline.

Golden Sails Hotel hosts the 16th Annual Surf Guitar 101 Festival in the Crystal Ballroom on Friday at 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.

The event will feature the very best in traditional, modern and cutting-edge international, national and local bands performing and celebrating the widely adored yet still niche genre of instrumental surf music. In addition to the live performances, the convention provides a unique opportunity to shop for one of the greatest selections of surf music-related products under one roof — CDs, LPs, 7 inches, 10 inches, DVDs, T-shirts, books, posters, other paper ephemera, Tiki mugs, guitar pedals and accessories, and more.

Golden Sails Hotel is at 6285 E. Pacific Coast Highway. Tickets cost $49 for general admission. For more information and tickets, visit surfguitar101festival.com.

Entertainment Zone Launch Party (Saturday, Aug. 2)

Photo courtesy the DTLB Alliance.

The Downtown Long Beach Alliance is hosting a launch party for the city’s new Entertainment Zone program, which allows public consumption of alcohol at certain times and places. This one is on The Promenade from 2 to 6 p.m.

The event will feature live music, a beer garden atmosphere, family-friendly programming, and drinks for purchase from participating businesses. Participating bars for this event include Alter Society, Dog Haus, ISM Brewing, The Ordinarie and El Viejon.

The event will take place on The Promenade N between Broadway and Third Street. For more information, click here.

From Elementary to Middle School (Saturday, Aug. 2)

4GIRLS hosts “Get Ready With Me For Middle School” at Long Beach Salvation Army from 8 a.m. to noon.

This program aims to equip fifth- and sixth-grade girls with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to navigate this important milestone in their educational journey. The event will feature interactive workshops, group discussions and personalized resources.

Long Beach Salvation Army is at 3092 Long Beach Blvd. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information and to register, click here.

Kids Fishing Rodeo (Saturday, Aug. 2)

A man walks along the beach near the Belmont Pier on a sunny day in Long Beach, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Southern California Tuna Club presents its 69th Annual Kids Fishing Rodeo at the Belmont Pier from 8 a.m. to noon.

This event is geared toward children ages 15 and under, and they will be eligible to compete for prizes and raffle items, including trophies, bicycles and fishing rod and reel. Food and drink will be provided by Jesel Ortoff, owner of Bouy’s. Brian Young of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and his team will be on hand to loan fishing poles to those without fishing gear and also distribute educational materials. The Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab will also be there with its Shark Shack.

The Belmont Pier is at 15 39th Pl. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, click here.

Uptown Jazz Festival (Saturday, Aug. 2)

In this file photo, Biscuits & Gravy Live perform during the Annual Uptown Jazz Festival, held at Houghton Park in Long Beach, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Stephen Carr.

The city of Long Beach and Councilmember Joni Ricks-Oddie present the 14th Annual Uptown Jazz Festival at Houghton Park from 2 to 7 p.m.

This year’s festival promises an afternoon filled with incredible music and entertainment, showcasing a diverse lineup of talented artists. Attendees of the family-friendly event can look forward to vibrant food and beverage offerings available for purchase, a dedicated kids zone for family fun, and a variety of vendor and community resource booths.

Houghton Park is at 6301 Myrtle Ave. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Classic Car Show (Sunday, Aug. 3)

The Sultans Car Club, established at Jordan High School in the late 1950s, has long been a fixture at Long Beach car shows, including the one pictured here in Belmont Shore. Photo by Kat Schuster.

Sultans Car Club presents its 32nd Annual Classic Car Show at Marina Green Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exciting event will bring classic car enthusiasts together for a day of gleaming vehicles, live entertainment, and good vibes under the California sun. This will be a dazzling showcase of classic cars and trucks (1975 and older) alongside custom vehicles, all set against the backdrop of the Long Beach shoreline.

Marina Green Park is at 386 E. Shoreline Dr. Admission is free. Car registration is $50. For more information and to register a car, click here.