The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

We’re in a period where it’s too late to be a responsible, early holiday shopper but not quite deep enough into the month to be a last-minute gift giver.

For the thoughtful shoppers, we’ve got several markets for you to pick through this weekend if you’re on the hunt for vintage and handmade goods. We’ve also got the famous Long Beach Ballet “The Nutcracker” show, the Naples Island Boat Parade, and a winter wonderland for the whole family.

Get to scrollin’!

Holiday Ugly Themed Sweater Barre Class (Friday)

If you’re looking to put the “sweat” in “sweater,” The London Method, a boutique barre fitness studio in Bluff Park, is hosting a holiday ugly sweater themed open house and barre workout on Friday, Dec. 15 at 5:15 p.m.

Attendees can meet instructors, see demonstrations of the barre class, enjoy in food and drink, mingle and enter a raffle for a chance to win an eight-class pass.

Barre classes are inspired by elements of ballet, yoga and Pilates, so you’ll be feeling the burn right after your work day – dressed in your ugliest holiday attire.

This event is free, and more information can be found here.

The London Method is located at 2236 E. Broadway.

Long Beach Playhouse: A Christmas Carol (Friday – Saturday)

‘Tis the season to experience “A Christmas Carol,” which the Long Beach Playhouse will perform Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 in the playhouse’s Mainstage Theatre at 8 p.m.

In a quick-paced, highly theatrical retelling of the Charles Dickens classic directed by Philip Brickey, the old, irritable miser Ebenezer Scrooge faces the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they teach him about generosity and the spirit of the holidays.

Attendees should be aware that the show will have fog and haze effects, flashing lights and loud sounds.

Tickets start at $20 and can be bought here. They’re going fast, so get them while you can. For more information, click here.

If you miss this weekend’s shows, Long Beach Playhouse is also putting on the show:

Thursday, Dec. 21

Friday, Dec. 22

Saturday, Dec. 23

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim Street.

Naples Island Christmas Boat Parade (Saturday)

The annual Naples Island Christmas Boat Parade will return for its 77th year this Saturday, Dec. 16 along the Naples Canals starting at 6 p.m. The theme for this year’s holiday-decorated watercraft is “Christmas Around the World.”

Large boats will start assembling along Lido Lane off the sea wall in front of Naples Plaza, and small boats will begin in the Marine Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m. Streets around the parade will close at 5 p.m.

Parking will be very limited, available on a number of residential streets around Naples Plaza, as well as the following lots:

Alamitos Marina off Second Street and Marina Drive (free)

Marina, Basin 4 on Appian Way (fills up early)

Mother’s Beach off Revenna and Appian Way (metered)

Beach parking at Bayshore and Ocean Blvd.

The best places to view the parade are bridges and waterfronts along the canals, such as Second Street Bridge, Appian Way Bridge and Alamitos Bary Marina.

We highly recommend that you arrive early to snag a spot – you can enjoy a dinner reservation or see all the bright and creatively decorated homes along the canal in the meantime. Afterparties are being hosted by some local bars, including Port City Tavern.

More information on the parade can be found here.

Long Beach Night Markets (Saturday)

Looking to do some holiday shopping? And grab a bite while you’re at it? Well there are two night markets popping up in town this Saturday, Dec. 16.

The first is called Nyte Mrkt, which is often held in a warehouse, this time around with over 70 vendors selling a variety of crafts and giftables. It’ll be indoors at 4321 Atlantic Ave. from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and have live music, tattoo artists and food. More information here.

There’s also Long Beach Night Market at the Mosaic Promenade from 6 to 11 p.m. which is a ticketed event starting at $7 for entry. This one is more food-focused, featuring eats and drinks from Love Hour, El Barrio Cantina, I Luve Ur Buns, Baryo and Recreational Coffee. Tickets and more info here.

So take your pick — or go to both.

Nyte Mrket is located at 4321 Atlantic Ave, and the Mosaic Promenade is located at 290 E. 4th Street.

Long Beach Ube Fest Paska-Holiday Edition (Saturday)

The East Village will be painted purple once again for a Parko-Holiday edition (Pasko means Christmas in Tagalog) of UbeFest on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m on First Street between Linden Avenue and Elm Avenue.

The event is free to attend, and guests can enjoy iterations of the nutty, vanilla Southeast Asian dessert from vendors like Salamat Cookies, Gulung bake shop and Magoodie’s Cookies, among others.

There will also be other eats from Little Coyote, Long Beach Taco Company and East Village Cafe, as well as live music and a marketplace with local vendors.

Food sold out quickly last time, so we recommend that you get there early. More info here.

Long Beach Ballet: The Nutcracker (Saturday – Sunday)

Long Beach Ballet presents their 41st annual award-winning performance of “The Nutcracker” on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m at the Terrace Theater.

The production this year will pull out all the stops, featuring a full symphony orchestra, a flying sleigh, a live horse, on-stage pyrotechnics and a cast of over 200 with enchanting backdrop and scenery by former Disney designers.

Tickets go from $35 to $95 and can be found here. More information on the show can be found here. Parking will be available at the Convention Center structure for $15 per car.

The Terrace Theater is located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

Discover LBCC at CD2 Winter Wonderland (Saturday)

For the families and kids who want to get out of the warmer Southern California weather for a bit, Winter Wonderland at Orizaba Park is bringing some 4,000 square feet of real falling snow on Saturday, Dec. 16 starting at 11 a.m.

There will be a “winter village” with a play area featuring a snow slide, complimentary food, a toy giveaway and community information booths to learn more about Long Beach City College’s resources and opportunities.

This event is free to the public, and more information can be found here.

Orizaba Park is located at 1435 Orizaba Ave.

Antique Flea Market (Sunday)

Those who are searching for the chic, cheap, unique and vintage wares should hit up the Long Beach Antique Market at the Veterans Stadium from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here, shoppers can find furniture, estate and costume jewelry, kitchenware, collectibles, art, textiles, musical instruments, toys, electronics, sports memorabilia, rugs and much more – yet another great opportunity to get some holiday shopping in.

Admission tickets are sold at the box office the day of – general admission is from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and goes for $10, while early admission is from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. and goes for $15. Parking is free.

More information here.

Veterans Stadium is located at 5000 E. Lew Davis Street.