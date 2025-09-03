Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

LGBTQ+ film festival (Thursday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 7)

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is located on Fourth Street’s Retro Row. Photo by Asia Morris.

The Long Beach Q Film Festival is back for its 32nd year, making it one of the longest-running LGBTQ+ film festivals in the nation.

Opening night starts with “Row of Life,” a documentary about famed Long Beach resident Angela Madsen, who was a three-time Paralympian and Guinness World Record holder. Also up is “Plainclothes,” which organizers describe as “a 90s-set erotic drama that explores a forbidden romance between an undercover cop and a married man.”

There’s plenty more, so check out the full lineup here. Films will be screened at the Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St. Get your tickets and passes here.

Good jazz and good drinks (Thursday, Sept. 4)

The Wicked Wolf is pictured above the bar of her namesake cocktail lounge. Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Photo by Cheantay Jensen.

Want to hear some jazz music without having to make a reservation or pay a cover charge? The Wicked Wolf, the Wrigley area’s favorite neighborhood cocktail bar, offers just that.

Organizers invite you to join them from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. “for unforgettable and ever-changing music in a delightful atmosphere, with delicious cocktails and tasty treats.”

The Wicked Wolf is at 2332 Pacific Ave. It’s a bar, so 21 and up only.

First Fridays art walk (Friday, Sept. 5)

Yes, this event is a classic, but everyone needs a reminder once in a while. On the first Friday of each month, Atlantic Avenue in Bixby Knolls transforms into a bustling art market and live performance venue.

This month, they’re kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month a little early with a “full lineup of art, performances, music, and cultural festivities—you won’t want to miss it,” organizers say.

It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and most local businesses are expected to stay open late, so bring your appetite and your wallet. More info here.

Belmont Shore Car Show (Sunday, Sept. 7)

Attendees at the 29th Annual Belmont Car Show walk down Second Street viewing all of the classic cars on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Photo by Kelly Smiley

Fourteen blocks worth of “classic rides, custom builds, vendors, street fair fun, and SoCal vibes.” That’s the organizers’ pitch for the 34th annual Belmont Shore Car Show. We’re already sold, but for anyone who’s not, the kicker is that it’s free to attend.

Admission starts at 9 a.m. The exhibits and street fair will stretch along Second Street from Livingston Street to Bay Shore Avenue. Bring sunscreen. And walk — don’t park — if you can.

More info here.

Celebrate 908 Day (Monday, Sept. 8)

Did you know Long Beach has its own holiday of sorts? Last year, the City Council officially declared Sept. 8 “908 Day.” It’s a reference to Long Beach’s ZIP codes, which all start with 908.

In practice, it’s a day of local pride. So, don your best Long Beach gear and explain to everyone how you’re not from LA, you’re from Long Beach.

It’s also an opportunity to support your favorite local shop or restaurant. Dozens of them are offering discounts and deals to people decked out in Long Beach apparel. Check out the list here.

