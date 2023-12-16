No holiday season is complete without sugar in your system.

Whether you need something pre-ordered for your celebrations, delivered straight to your doorstep or picked up right away for some dessert, here are some places in Long Beach we’ve rounded up to satisfy your sweet tooth.

If you don’t see your favorite spot here, feel free to let us know.

The Pie Bar

The Pie Bar still carries its seasonal pumpkin pie and cherry amaretto pie, but is now also serving holiday sweets like bourbon pecan and apple cranberry pies, as well as eggnog and ube “cutie pies,” which come in a small jar.

You can order whole pies online and pick up pie slices in store. Click here for their full menu.

The Pie Bar is located at 450 Pine Ave.

Frosted Cupcakery

Frosted Cupcakery has a variety of handcrafted, holiday-decorated cupcakes, available in single servings to treat yourself or a dozen to share (or not).

They’re currently offering a gingerbread cake flavor with lemon buttercream frosting, scattered with rainbow sugar and topped with a milk chocolate gingerbread person.

You can also try their chocolate peppermint buttercream with soft Andes peppermint bark with a candy cane quin and chocolate sprinkles, along with eggnog seasonal cupcakes.

The cupcakery is also doing a “12 days of frosted,” which is 12 days of special deals leading up to Christmas.

See their full menu here. You can pre-order online, get treats delivered or picked up, depending on availability of flavors.

Frosted Cupcakery is located at 4817 Second St.

Jongewaard’s Bake n Broil

Bake n Broil is serving their made-to-order holiday pies through January, which includes a “holiday lush” with pecans, Granny Smith apples, sweetened cream cheese, and cranberry sauce topped with brown sugar crumbs and whipped cream.

They’re also taking orders for their cranberry orange glaze muffins, which will be available in-store a couple days out of the week in December and January along with their daily specials, so get them while they last.

You can pre-order for Christmas week or order cakes for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 21, which is the last day to pick up a cake before the holiday.

Check out their menu here.

Jongewaard’s Bake & Broil is located at 3697 Atlantic Ave.

Colossus

Loved for their fresh bread, pizza and croissant pastries, Colossus is also making holiday pies this season like their key lime yuzu pie with a citrus graham cracker crust along with their Mt. Moriah Farms apple pie, both available for holiday pre-order.

If cookies are more your speed, the bakery is also offering vegan peppermint chocolate cookies and gingerbread people available at their store every day.

Servings come as whole pies that you can pre-order on their website. Pre-orders will close by early next week.

Colossus is located at 4716 Second St.

Sweet Jill’s

Sweet Jill’s is offering holiday-themed cookie platters with frosted reindeer, gingerbread, trees, snowman and snowflake-shaped cookies available for order.

They also have an assortment of macaroons, muffins, butter cookies, brownies and their famed cinnamon rolls you can pick up.

Check out their full menu here.

Sweet Jill’s is located at 5001 Second St.

Foodologie

In addition to classics and original Filipino-inspired creations like their ube brownies and Ubedoodle, Foodologie is currently taking orders for holiday box sets with limited edition holiday cookies.

They come in oatmeal cranberry white chocolate, holiday M&M or Christmas sprinkles, which is a classic sugar cookie with a signature texture.

Holiday boxes and the regular selections are available for order here.

Foodologie is located at 195 Claremont Ave.

Candified

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all things Christmas candy, look no further than Candified, which features work from candy artists and specialty sweets from all over the world, all available in-store.

For the holidays, they have freeze-dried candy, solid-melt chocolate cars with a holiday tree on top, ribbon candy, peppermint and musical gingerbread houses that you can wind up and get gingerbread cookies inside.

They’re currently offering sales on Hanukkah items, ornaments and advent calendars as well as fun gifts like elf-on-the-shelf activity kits, rainbow snot and coal for stockings.

The store’s usual lineup includes candies at the pound, giant gummy bears and ring pops and “4 in a row” games made of chocolate.

More information can be found here.

Candified is located at 5334 Second St.

Gusto Bread

For the week leading up to Christmas, Gusto Bread is offering holiday items available for pre-order which includes a variety of loaves of bread and batches of cookies.

Their holiday cookies available for pre-order, which are Mexican and Argentine-inspired, are alfajor shortbread with shredded coconut cookies, nopalito cookies that have a bit of a kick and crumbly polvoron cookies, among others. Orders have the option to come in a gold tin box.

Pick-up is only available on Sunday, Dec. 24 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-orders are live here.

Gusto Bread is located at 2710 E. Fourth St.