After settling for bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the USA women’s soccer team is back in the gold medal match for the first time since winning it all at the 2012 London Olympics.

Their quest for a record-extending fifth Olympic gold medal continues Saturday morning against Brazil with kickoff set for 8 a.m. PST.

Support arts & culture coverage Long Beach is home to a vibrant community of people who celebrate culture through art. Their stories deserve a platform.

Here are five places open early where you can watch the gold medal match in Long Beach.

Watch Me! Sports Bar (6527 E. Pacific Coast Highway)

The newly opened women-centric sports bar near Second Street and Pacific Coast Highway will open its doors at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Check out their menu here.

It was quite the scene on Tuesday when the USWNT triumphed 1-0 over Germany in the semifinals. Through a partnership with women’s sports brand TOGETHXR, there will be special giveaways Saturday.

You can read more about the bar’s story here. They opened just two weeks ago but have already become a hub for Olympic sports watching.

Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar (5236 Second Street)

If you’re looking for a raucous environment to take in the early morning match, look no further than this quintessential Belmont Shore sports bar. Doors open at 7 a.m., and the Long Beach chapter of the American Outlaws, a nonprofit group supporting U.S. soccer, will be there.

The bar will have $16 make-your-own mimosa buckets, $6 mimosas and $6 Bloody Marys. You can find their full food menu here.

Gallagher’s Pub & Grill (2751 E. Broadway)

This Irish pub in Bluff Heights will open its doors at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for the match. It has an extensive breakfast menu, patio space and specialty cocktails including Irish coffee.

Check out the full menu of offerings here.

Reno Room (3400 E. Broadway)

This old-school cocktail bar opens at 6 a.m. daily at the corner of East Broadway and Redondo Avenue. They have breakfast burritos available for $6 from the adjoined Cocoreno’s starting at 9 a.m.

Check out Cocoreno’s full menu here.

Long Beach’s oldest cocktail bar (est. 1934) opens every day at 6 a.m. at the corner of East Fourth Street and Temple Avenue. It offers a more intimate setting to watch the gold medal match. What they lack in breakfast options, they make up for with Bloody Marys.

Note: Long Beach’s oldest bar, Joe Jost’s, will be booked for the day to celebrate 100 years in business.

And lastly, if you’re looking to make a day of it, the USA men’s basketball team will be taking on the host nation France for the gold medal starting at 12:30 p.m. PST Saturday.