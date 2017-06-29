LGBTQ Center to Relaunch AIDS Walk Long Beach This Fall

Screenshot taken from AIDS Walk Long Beach.

The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach will relaunch AIDS Walk Long Beach on November 5, 2017 in Bixby Park, the center announced this week.

Originally a program of The Center’s, the walk was produced for many years by The Long Beach AIDS Foundation and now, in keeping a nearly 30-year tradition alive, the walk will once again raise awareness and support for local organizations giving services to people and communities impacted by HIV.

“With the threat of repeal of the Affordable Care Act and proposed reductions to federal HIV prevention programs, AIDS Walk Long Beach is absolutely critical for our community,” Porter Gilberg, The Center’s executive director, said in a statement. “This event will once again help sustain our community with critical funding for organizations that provide healthcare, social support, and other basic needs to people impacted by HIV.”

With the relaunch, The Center hopes to mobilize the community in an effort to increase support for organizations facing funding cuts and reduced prevention at the federal level. The charity event will begin with a rally at Bixby Park featuring local leaders, then continue with the 5K route along the Pacific Ocean and end with a celebratory party at the Long Beach Museum of Art.

Starting in 1989, AIDS Walk Long Beach has raised more than $2 million for Long Beach-based nonprofit organizations. More than a dozen, including the C.A.R.E. Program at St. Mary Medical Center and AIDS Food Store, have been invited to participate. Additional support for the walk is provided by the Port of Long Beach.

“While we have made important strides towards reducing new HIV infections, budget cuts at the federal level coupled with disproportionate rates of new infections in some of our most marginalized communities makes this walk more important than ever,” Ismael Salamanca, The Center’s director of Health and Wellness Services, said in a statement.

All proceeds from AIDS Walk Long Beach will benefit organizations supporting the Long Beach community.

Individual and team registration, including early bird discounted registration is now open. Registration and sponsorship information is available at the link here.