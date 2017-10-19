LGBTQ Center Director Pans Councilmember in an Open Letter Following Grand Opening of Long Beach’s Second Chick-fil-A

Photo from Councilman Daryl Supernaw's Facebook page.

In an open letter emailed to Fourth District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw on Tuesday, Executive Director of The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach Porter Gilberg asked for, at the least, an apology for his “disregard for our LGBTQ residents” following the councilman’s lack of response regarding the opening of a second Chick-fil-A franchise location near the Traffic Circle.

The letter is Gilberg’s second public attempt to solicit a response from the elected official and was also sparked by Supernaw’s inclusion of the businesses’ opening celebration in his weekly newsletter. Photos of Supernaw attending the grand opening on Thursday, October 12 with owner and operator Kristie Bergstrom are included in the newsletter, as well as on the councilmember’s Facebook page, offering congratulations to the corporation.







In August before the Chick-fil-A had officially opened, Gilberg stated in a Facebook post that The Center had reached out to both Supernaw and Mayor Robert Garcia, asking them to disavow support for the fast food business with its “longstanding history of exhibiting animosity and discrimination towards the LGBTQ community.”

Later that month, Garcia responded during an AMA (ask me anything) he hosted on Twitter, stating that he chooses not to eat at Chik-fil-A and that he patronizes companies that support LGBTQ rights.

I don't eat at Chick-fil-A because I choose to support companies that support LGBTQ rights. I vote with my wallet. https://t.co/Z1QPk7zPlf — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) August 31, 2017

The open letter claims that Supernaw’s actions (or lack thereof) have sent a message that he does not care about LGBTQ people, their safety or their value to the community of Long Beach.

“The openness with which you [Supernaw] have ignored feedback from your constituents and The Center demonstrates a blatant disregard for LGBTQ people,” Gilberg wrote. “That you would prioritize the grand opening of a business with a longstanding history of discrimination over the concerns of your own community is shameful. Your actions reek of homophobia and incitement towards The Center and the LGBTQ community.”



Before stating that the Long Beach community deserves an apology for Supernaw’s apparent disregard of its LGBTQ residents, Gilberg also wrote, likely in reference to Supernaw’s past participation in Long Beach’s Pride Parade, “I hope you will consider these concerns prior to your participation in any future city-wide LGBTQ events. Your presence will ring hollow for many.”





Fourth District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw participating in the 2017 Pride Parade in May. Photo from Long Beach Pride’s Facebook.

Requests for comment from both Supernaw and Bergstrom had not been returned at the time of publication.