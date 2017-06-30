Five Things to do in Long Beach on the 4th of July (and How to Get There)

File photo.



Still at a loss about what to do for the 4th of July? You can celebrate right here in Long Beach! Whether you enjoy lounging with late night fireworks or enjoying a bike ride, here are five local ways to celebrate this year’s Independence Day.



1. All-American 4th of July Celebration at the Queen Mary

The Queen Mary will host its annual 4th of July extravaganza complete with a petting zoo, carnival games and rides, live musical entertainment and fireworks to top off the all-day patriotic event. Attendees will also have access to Queen Mary experiences like the Diana: Legacy of a Princess Exhibition and the Haunted Encounter Tours. The event is being held from 2:00PM to 10:00PM. The fireworks begin at 9:00PM. Free admission will be offered to active duty military and military in uniform at the door. Tickets purchased online cost $24 per child, $44 per adult. Day-of costs are $29 per child and $49 per adult. The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway. For more information click here.



2. Great American 4K and Bike Parade

Start 4th of July’s morning off right with the 14th annual Great American 4K and Bike Parade. Participants will decorate their bicycles with patriotic paraphernalia and ride down to the beach to participate in either the 4K walk/run or the kid’s half mile. Contests for children ages 12 and younger will be held for the best patriotic costume, best decorated bike and best patriotic speech. The whole event will conclude with a mass bike parade through Belmont Shore. The event will be held at 1 Granada Avenue and take place from 7:00AM to noon. The fees for the 4K are $30, Half mile $15 and $10 per adult for the Bike Parade. Kids ride in the Bike Parade for free. For more information click here.



3. 4th of July Celebration at the Shoreline Village

For some free community Independence Day activities, come to Shoreline Village for summer family holiday fun. Enjoy the day at the shops and restaurants, watch the magic show and live musical performances by Long Beach Unplugged and US-99, then in the evening grab a spot to view the Queen Mary Firework show. The event will be held from 2:00PM - 9:00PM. The Shoreline Village is located at 401 - 435 Shoreline Village Drive. For more information click here.



4. Big Bang on the Bay Block Party at The Boathouse on the Bay

On July 3rd the Boathouse will be throwing an early Independence Day extravaganza and donating some of the proceeds to the Autism Partnership Foundation. Ticket buyers will have a family-style dinner at the Boathouse on the Bay with food provided by Naples Rib Company from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and enjoy dancing and watching vintage aircraft flyovers, skydivers, a sailing regatta and a 9:00PM fireworks show. Block party seating costs $50 per person and $20 per child 10 years old and younger. Inside dining tickets cost $65 each. The Boathouse on the Bay is located at 190 North Marina Drive. To purchase tickets click here.



5. Independence Day Firework Cruises

See the holiday’s fireworks from the water on one of the Harbor Breeze’s Fireworks Cruises. Harbor Breeze offers multiple cruises to see the show over Alamitos Bay on Monday the 3rd and at the Queen Mary on the 4th. Each ticket costs $35 per person, children 3-years-old and under ride free. For cruise availability, times of departure and ticket purchases, click here.



Transportation

Want to skip the hassle of driving and finding parking? Long Beach Transit will be offering complimentary boarding on their Passport Route buses and water taxi services.

On Tuesday, July 4th, the Passport Route will run every 12 minutes until 12:30AM Wednesday, July 5th, connecting the First Street Transit Gallery with Shoreline Village, the Aquarium of the Pacific and the Queen Mary, according to LBT.

The LBT’s fleet of four water taxis, the 35-passenger AquaBus and the 75-passenger AquaLink, will also be available. The AquaBus has a $1 fare and makes stops at the Queen Mary, Hotel Maya, Aquarium of the Pacific, Pine Avenue Circle and Shoreline Village. The last departure on July 4th from Shoreline Village will be at 6:05PM.

The AquaLink catamaran has a $5 fare and stops at the Aquarium of the Pacific, Queen Mary and Alamitos Bay Landing. Food and beverages are available for purchase on the AquaLink. AquaLink’s final departure on July 4th will be 6:15PM. from Alamitos Bay Landing.

All other LBT buses will run on Saturday schedule. For information click here.