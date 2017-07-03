IN PICTURES: Over A Thousand Corgis Take Over Alamitos Beach For So Cal Corgi Beach Day

Photos by Emily N. Tanaka.

For the first time ever, Alamitos Beach became a sea of shin-height fuzzy-bums on Saturday when over a thousand corgis descended on the shoreline for the “biggest and best” So Cal Corgi Beach Day yet.



After last summer’s record-breaking attendance at Rosie’s Dog Beach, So Cal Corgi Beach Day was moved to a larger venue. This year, close to 1,200 corgis along with their owners, other dogs, and fans attended the event, breaking last year’s record, according to event organizer Kelly McLemore.

In theme with the holiday weekend, the event included a patriotic costume contest and an “anything goes” costume contest. Many of the center-staged lowriders came dressed to the nines, dressing up as everything from Alexander Hamilton to Mardi-Gras royalty in the hope of winning one of the corgi costume contests.



The event also featured pie eating, talent, and limbo contests as well as corgi-centric vendors, doggie spa treatments and a corgi kissing booth.



Beginning in 2012, So Cal Corgi Beach Day is a triannual event hosted yearly in the spring, summer and fall with two events in Huntington Beach and one in Long Beach. The next So Cal Corgi Beach Day will be on October 28 at the Huntington Dog Beach.