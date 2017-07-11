VIDEO: Mayor Robert Garcia and Fiance Matt Mendez Talk Relationship, Being in the Public Eye and Future Plans

The Long Beach Post sat down with Mayor Robert Garcia and Dr. Matthew Mendez on Monday at The Breakfast Bar in downtown Long Beach to talk about their recent engagement, their relationship over the years, what it’s like being role models for the LGBTQ community and plans for the future.

Garcia proposed to Mendez—a political science professor and published researcher—on Fourth of July, their nine-year anniversary. While the couple doesn’t usually discuss their private life, they opened up about how they balance their relationship and demanding careers, how many kids they’ll want and what their best and worst habits are.