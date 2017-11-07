UPDATE: Long Beach Dub Allstars to Headline Veterans Day Celebration

Image courtesy of the 2017 Long Beach Veterans Day Celebration.

UPDATE | The Long Beach Dub Allstars will headline the 2017 Veterans Day Celebration coming up this Saturday, Vice Mayor Rex Richardson announced last week.

Originally formed after Sublime disbanded following the 1996 death of singer Bradley Nowell, the band has released two classic albums, “Right Back” in 1999 and “Wonders of the World” in 2001 before parting ways a year later. Throwing out reggae beats listeners can dance to and a punk-rock energy, the Long Beach Dub Allstars have reunited and released their first new work since 2001.

Also set to play are Long Beach-based bands Perro Bravo, “focused on the grass roots approach to bringing music to the people and a DIY ethic in the studio” and D.N.A, playing 70s and 80s funk music alongside current covers, according to the announcement.

Additionally, the 21st Annual Veterans Day Parade announced Monday that Ivan Houston, who served as a combat infantryman during WWII with the all-black 92nd Buffalo Division in Italy, will be honored for his service as this year’s Grand Marshal.

The 98-year-old Houston was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in action, as well as two Purple Hearts for wounds received in enemy action. In 2012, he was invited to stay at the villa his battalion liberated in 1944 and in 2014, he led the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the city of Lucca. He has also published a book based on his time in Italy titled “Black Warriors: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II.”

“We are constantly looking for a Grand Marshal who has served their country and community,” Parade Chair Val Lerch said in a statement. “Mr. Houston has done both with honor.”

The free community event will take place on Atlantic Avenue from the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library to Houghton Park with the main concert stage to be located on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 61st Street. The street fair and Vets Fest will run from 10:00AM to 3:00PM, with the Veterans Day Parade to step off at 10:00AM.



For more info about the Veterans Day Celebration visit the Facebook event page here and check out the parade route here.

PREVIOUSLY: Public Invited to New 2017 Veterans Day Celebration in Uptown Long Beach

10/16/17 at 11:32AM | A Veterans Day Celebration will take place on November 11 on Atlantic Avenue from the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library to Houghton Park. Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson announced that the free community event is a reimagining of how the Long Beach community honors its veterans.

“Over the past year, we have actively worked with the community to reimagine how we honor veterans in Long Beach,” stated Vice Mayor Richardson. “We've held focus groups, engaged numerous stakeholders, and asked our residents how Long Beach should celebrate our diverse population of local veterans. Now, we are honored to present a fun, modern, and distinguished special event unlike any other in Long Beach!”





File photo



The Veterans Day Celebration will begin with an open street fair, commencing with the 21st Annual Veterans Day Parade. Atlantic Avenue will be closed down and filled with a live tribute concert, a "ninja- style" obstacle course, food, a beer garden, vendor booths, a Kid's Zone and more, according to the announcement.

This year’s Vets Fest will also hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the new Veterans Valor Plaza at Houghton Park, which will include veterans’ services, various resources and a Career Expo.



The Veterans Day Parade will step off at 10:00AM along with the opening of the street fair and Vets Fest which will continue until 3:00PM. For more information on the 2017 Veterans Day Celebration, visit the Facebook event page here.