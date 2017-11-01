Annual Festival of Flight to Honor Long Beach Aviation History This Saturday







Experience a dose of Long Beach aviation history this Saturday, November 4 when thousands of attendees are expected to enjoy the annual Festival of Flight at Long Beach Airport (LGB) between 10:00AM and 4:00PM.

“Long Beach Airport’s Festival of Flight is a wonderful way to show the community how important aviation has been to our City’s history,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “It is a great opportunity for the public to learn about what a significant role our airport plays in the region’s economy, and a fun event for the whole family, so I encourage everyone to join me there."

Highlights of the festival will include an opening ceremony by the California State Military Reserve from Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos color guard, the Condor Squadron of WWII-era warbirds conducting a formation flyover during the opening of the festival and static displays featuring a C-17 from March Air Force Base, Virgin Orbit’s “Cosmic Girl” 747 and a Gulfstream G650 jet, as well as live music, according to the release.

“This year’s Festival of Flight is shaping up to be one of the best yet,” Councilwoman Stacy Mungo said in a statement. “With a C-17 from March Air Force Base and Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl confirmed to participate, plus countless activities for kids and live music, there will truly be something of interest for the entire family.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring water and wear closed-toed shoes, while bags and pets, with the exception of service animals, will not be allowed. Guests can share their social medias posts using #LBFestivalofFlight, #LongBeachAirport, #LGB and #AvGeek.



“We are thrilled to host this community event,” Airport Director Jess L. Romo, AAE, said in a statement. “Our airport holds an esteemed spot in aviation history and a special place in the community. We will provide wonderful family friendly entertainment and inspire a new generation of aviation enthusiasts during the Festival of Flight.”



Free parking is available at the corner of East Wardlow Road and Globemaster Way. For more information, follow Long Beach Airport on Facebook or visit the website here.

The festival will be located at the west end of the airfield at 3590 East Wardlow Road.