Inaugural Renter Resource Fair Comes to MacArthur Park Saturday

Flyer from the Facebook event page.



The inaugural Long Beach Renter Resource Fair, hosted by Long Beach Residents Empowered and Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition, will take place this Saturday at MacArthur Park from noon to 4:00PM.

The family-friendly event will provide valuable information for renters, including what to do if you’ve been issued a 30, 60, or 90 day notice, how to get your security deposit back and much more. Renter advocacy groups, as well as renter and immigration attorneys will be on site to chat and offer information to attendees.

Guests can also expect there to be music, food, opportunity drawings, activities for kids and more.

For more information, check out the Facebook event page here.

MacArthur Park is located at 1321 East Anaheim Street.