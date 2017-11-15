Long Beach Police Officers Association Donates $10K to Memorial Hospital’s Todd Cancer Institute, City of Hope

Pictured from left to right: Cathy Kopy, executive director, MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, Long Beach Medical Center; Judy Fix, chief nursing operator, Long Beach Medical Center; Mariusz Wirga, M.D., medical director, psychosocial oncology, Todd Cancer Institute, Long Beach Medical Center; Angela Sie, M.D., medical director, breast imaging, MemorialCare Breast Center, Long Beach Medical Center; Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna; John Bishop, CEO, Long Beach Medical Center; Jim Foster, president, Long Beach Police Officers Association. Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Police Officers Association.

On Monday the Long Beach Police Officers Association (LBPOA) in partnership with the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) donated $10,000 to Memorial Hospital’s Todd Cancer Institute with a presentation of the check.

The $10,000 is a part of the $20,000 raised by the LBPOA from the sale of commemorative pink patches and pins of the Pink Patch Project to raise funds for cancer treatment and research.

The project began in October 2013 when Seal Beach Police Department officers wore pink police patches on their uniforms in honor of breast cancer awareness month. They also sold patches as a way to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Cancer Support Foundation. Over 200 public safety agencies across the country have participated to date, each giving their proceeds to a leading cancer charity, according to the release.

Thank you, Long Beach Police Department and @LBPOA for your generous donation of $10,000 from your 2017 #PinkPatchProject efforts. pic.twitter.com/kKxZkzfzic — LB Medical Center (@LBMedicalCenter) November 14, 2017



“The Long Beach Police Officers Association (LBPOA) in partnership with the Long Beach Police Department proudly joined the growing ranks of law enforcement agencies participating in the Pink Patch Project to raise funds for cancer treatment and research,” the announcement stated.

The LBPOA elected to split the $20,000 between Memorial Hospital’s Todd Cancer Institute and The City of Hope.