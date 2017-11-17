Ducati to Debut Six New 2018 Motorcycles at Long Beach Show

The new Panigale V4. Photo courtesy of Ducati.

Ducati will unveil six new bikes for the first time in North America during the Long Beach Motorcycle Show at the Long Beach Convention Center this Friday through Sunday.

Those unveiled include the Ducati Panigale V4, which features 214 horsepower with a dry weight of 386 pounds, according to a release from the company. Other motorcycles scheduled to be displayed include the Scrambler 1100 Special, Multistrada 1260 S, 959 Panigale Corse, Monster 821 and XDiavel S.

The company will also showcase fan favorites, including the Multistrada Enduro Pro.

The motorcycle show, part of the Progressive International Motorcycle Show, takes place Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19. To purchase tickets click here.

The Long Beach Convention Center is located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.