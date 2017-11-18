Ways to Give or Receive a Helping Hand This Thanksgiving Week

Photo from Long Beach Turkey Trot.

Thanksgiving is a time where people reflect back and give thanks for what they have. Here are five events this week whether you need a little help or can help out yourself.

Turkey giveaway in the Second District

Councilmember Jeanine Pearce will be hosting her 2nd annual “Thanksgiving in the Second District” along with the Women’s Shelter of Long Beach by providing families in need with a turkey dinner Saturday, November 18.

The first 125 residents will be able to pick up a frozen turkey with canned sides to prepare at home for the holiday dinner.

Call (562) 570-2222 for availability. Turkeys will be given out starting at 10:00AM at the Bixby Community Center located at 130 Cherry Avenue.

Thanksgiving banquet at McBride Park

Councilmember Dee Andrews is hosting his 10th annual “Serving with a Thankful Heart” banquet on Monday, November 20 serving a free lunch from 11:30AM to 2:00PM and dinner from 5:00PM to 7:30PM.

You must RSVP to this event before Monday, November 20 by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling (562) 570-6816. McBride Park is located at 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Toiletries wanted for Giving Tuesday

The Humble Project Long Beach is working to collect more than 500 basic hygiene care packages for people in need in time for Giving Tuesday on November 28. Shampoos, deodorants, shaving razors, soap, toothpaste, brushes and socks can be delivered at a drop-off bin at the Belmont Athletic Club on 4918 East Second Street or by contacting their Facebook page.

Long Beach Turkey Trot and food bank

The 15th annual Turkey Trot will benefit the nonprofit Community Action Team which puts together events and projects in Long Beach each year including beach cleanups, the Belmont Shore Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest and the $1,000 National Kids Spelling Bee.

There will be 5K and 10K runs with three different start times on Thanksgiving Day at 7:00AM, 8:30AM and 10:00AM and a kids half-mile starting at 9:40AM for ages 8 to 12 and 9:45AM for children 7 and under.

Bring canned goods and non-perishable foods like peanut butter, breakfast cereal, macaroni and cheese and canned fruit to donate to the AIDS Food Store.

Click here to register or here to volunteer.

The Turkey Trot and Food Bank will be held at 1 Granada Avenue.

Gelson’s food and toy drive

The supermarket chain is accepting food donations until November 26 and will begin their holiday toy drive from November 28 to December 8.

Food donations can be made at Gelson’s stores where there will be volunteers or bins to drop off food. Gelson’s Market is located at 6255 East 2nd Street.