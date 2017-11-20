Here’s What’s Open, Closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

With the long weekend coming up, there's often some confusion into what services and offices are open. Here’s a handy list of what will be operating over the holiday weekend:
Libraries
Long Beach Public Libraries will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. All libraries will be open on Saturday, November 25.
Street Sweeping and Trash Collection
There will be no street sweeping on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Street Sweeping will resume its regular schedule Monday, November 27. Trash and recyclables will be collected as scheduled on both days.
Parking Meters
Meters will be enforced on Thanksgiving Day unless “Exempt on Holidays” is written on the meter. All meters will be enforced on Black Friday. Days and hours of enforcement are displayed inside the meters.
City Offices and Services closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Animal Control Officers are available for service calls and lost pets can be retrieved by appointment or by calling (562) 570-PETS)
Career Transition Center
Center for Working Families
City Hall
Citizen Police Complaint Commission
Code Enforcement services
El Dorado Nature Center
Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration
Gas Services (call (562) 570-2140 for emergencies)
Health Department and Health facilities
Housing Authority
Libraries
Marina offices (closed Thanksgiving Day only)
Neighborhood Resource Center
Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center
Park offices and community park facilities
Police administration
Swimming pools
Water Department (call (562) 570-2390 for emergencies)
Open on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday
El Dorado Regional Park
Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations
Main Police Station front desk
Marina offices (open Friday 11/24)
Towing and Lien Sales (open Friday 11/24)