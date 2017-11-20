Here’s What’s Open, Closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

With the long weekend coming up, there's often some confusion into what services and offices are open. Here’s a handy list of what will be operating over the holiday weekend:

Libraries

Long Beach Public Libraries will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. All libraries will be open on Saturday, November 25.

Street Sweeping and Trash Collection

There will be no street sweeping on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Street Sweeping will resume its regular schedule Monday, November 27. Trash and recyclables will be collected as scheduled on both days.

Parking Meters

Meters will be enforced on Thanksgiving Day unless “Exempt on Holidays” is written on the meter. All meters will be enforced on Black Friday. Days and hours of enforcement are displayed inside the meters.

City Offices and Services closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Animal Control Officers are available for service calls and lost pets can be retrieved by appointment or by calling (562) 570-PETS)

Career Transition Center

Center for Working Families

City Hall

Citizen Police Complaint Commission

Code Enforcement services

El Dorado Nature Center

Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration

Gas Services (call (562) 570-2140 for emergencies)

Health Department and Health facilities

Housing Authority

Marina offices (closed Thanksgiving Day only)

Neighborhood Resource Center

Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center

Park offices and community park facilities

Police administration

Swimming pools

Water Department (call (562) 570-2390 for emergencies)



Open on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

El Dorado Regional Park

Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations

Main Police Station front desk

Marina offices (open Friday 11/24)

Towing and Lien Sales (open Friday 11/24)