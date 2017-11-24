Farm Lot 59 and Long Beach Creamery Partner for Giving Tuesday Fundraiser

File photo by Asia Morris.

For the third consecutive year Farm Lot 59 will partner with Long Beach Creamery on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving that encourages philanthropy following the frenzy of widely known shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The #GivingTuesday event, “Help Farm Lot 59 Flourish,” will be held on November 28 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM at Long Beach Creamery to raise funds for infrastructure improvements at the urban farm.

“Long Beach Creamery was launched on the Farm in 2013, Farm Lot 59 is part of our DNA and we want to see it flourish in the future,” Dina Amadril, owner of Long Beach Creamery, said in a statement. “Even through one tough year, Farm Lot 59 provided us the best tasting herbs and produce - they make our ice cream flavors stellar. We want to give all of Long Beach a delicious reason to support our one-of-a-kind agricultural treasure on #GivingTuesday.”



In addition to Long Beach Creamery’s seasonal, organic ice cream flavors made with herbs and flowers from the local farm, limited edition “Flourish” cookies will also be available. Fifty percent of every ice cream purchase and 100 percent of every cookie purchase will be donated to Farm Lot 59 to support its ongoing infrastructure improvements, while neighbor to the farm EDCO, a waste collection and recycling company, and developers Howard CDM will match all donations up to $5,000, according to the release.



Those wanting to contribute online can donate via the link here.



“We are so grateful for our farm community. This year was a true test of our will and drive to continue to farm on our small plot and we want to make this #GivingTuesday an occasion to come and celebrate where we’ve come from and where we are going,” said farmer Sasha Kanno, founder and operator of Farm Lot 59, in a statement.

“It’s amazing how our community has embraced us during the constant theft, vandalism and hurdles," Kanno stated. "It showed us how important Farm Lot 59 is and the importance of us continuing to farm. The need is greater than ever for us to provide our city with produce but more importantly to be a resource for others.”

Long Beach Creamery is located at 4141 Long Beach Boulevard.