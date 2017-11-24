Where to Shop in Long Beach on Small Business Saturday

Photo courtesy of Makers Mart.

If you decided to skip out on the busiest shopping day of the year, or if you still haven’t found the perfect gift for that special someone, consider shopping in Long Beach tomorrow for Small Business Saturday, which encourages shopping in small, local shops and supporting local economies.

Indulge this weekend at Makers Mart in East Village, taking place on First Street between Linden and Elm Avenue. First Street will be closed off to traffic, allowing shoppers to visit over 30 artisan booths selling their goods.

Local artists Alicia Murphy and Taylor Crawford will provide folksy vibes and DJ HoneyMee will bring 90s nostalgia with her indie electronic/future beats. The event runs from 11:00AM to 5:00PM and is presented in partnership with the Downtown Long Beach Alliance (DLBA) and MAKE Collectives.

Businesses and pop-up shops on Retro Row along Fourth Street will continue their Fourth Street Friday event into Saturday letting people sneak in some extra Black Friday shopping. Free parking will be offered today and tomorrow at the lot on the corner of Fourth and Cherry. Shoppers can expect extended store hours from 6:00PM to 9:00PM and food and drink specials.

Belmont Shore is offering free two-hour parking along 2nd Street for metered spaces on Saturday. Meters will also be free in downtown Long Beach, according to the Downtown Long Beach Alliance.

The Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association invites people to check out the local retail shops, restaurants and service-based businesses all day Saturday. Shops in Bixby Knolls will be open throughout the day.

City News Service contributed to this report.