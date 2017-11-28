Mayor Garcia to Light Long Beach’s Tallest Tree Tuesday

Screenshot from VisitLongBeachCA.

Start off the holiday festivities by joining Mayor Robert Garcia Tuesday night as he lights Long Beach’s tallest Christmas Tree.

The event will take place at the Long Beach Terrace Theater Plaza from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. The lighting of the 50-foot tree starts at 6:00PM.

Bring the whole family and enjoy photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and train rides for the kids. A brass band, DJ and choir will provide the holiday music and local food trucks will be selling food for the evening.

This free event is presented by the Long Beach Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and will have free parking available on site. Click here for more information.

The Long Beach Terrace Theater Plaza is located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.