Electric Bikes Now Available to Rent at Shoreline Village

You can now rent electric bikes at Shoreline Village for those days that you don’t feel like pedalling or just want to ride long stretches without fatigue.

Electric bikes allow a rider to throttle and give them a boost using a small electric motor, allowing them to ride a great distance thanks to a large-capacity battery.

The bikes are being rented out by Wheel Fun Rentals, who also rent out other specialty bikes like four- or six-person four-wheel surrey bikes and traditional bikes at Shoreline Village.

“We've been renting specialty cycles in Shoreline Village for over 15 years, so we are excited to announce the addition of electric bikes as a permanent fixture to our fleet,” Wheel Fun Rentals Marketing Director Sheena Walenta said in a statement. “The addition of the e-bike will provide both locals and visitors even more recreational options, and the opportunity to ride longer and farther.”

Electric bike rentals are $20 an hour or $49 for half-day rentals.

Click here for more information.



Wheel Fun Rentals is located at Shoreline Village and is located at 429 Shoreline Village Drive.