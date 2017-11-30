35th Annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade to be a “Christmas in Paradise”

Dazzling floats, local celebrities, high school marching bands and crowds aplenty will descend upon 2nd Street for the 35th Annual Belmont Shore Christmas parade on Saturday, December 2 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM.

Put on by The Belmont Shore Business Association (BSBA) and presented by the Port of Long Beach, this year’s theme is “Christmas in Paradise” with parade floats to be judged based on spectator appeal, execution of theme and originality of design.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Tony Azevedo, five-time U.S. Olympic water polo player, silver medalist, team captain of the U.S. Olympic Water Polo Team and Wilson Classical High School alumnus.

Televising the parade will be Long Beach PADNET.tv with announcers Bruce MacRae, UPS VP of State Gov. Affairs, and John Morris, who was the BSBA president when the inaugural parade was launched 35 years ago. BSBA Executive Director Dede Rossi will also be conducting interviews on the street.

The parade will kick off on Livingston Drive and 2nd Street and feature over 100 entries including floats designed by local businesses and associations, marching bands, local personalities, dignitaries and an appearance by Santa himself.

For those eager to save a spot before the parade begins, the BSBA warns that no property (chairs, blankets, tables, coolers, tape, etc.) or roped-off areas are permitted on the sidewalk or center median until 5:00PM. Items will be removed and taken to Bayshore Library for pick-up.

Belmont Shore side streets will be closed at 2:00PM and 2nd Street will be closed to traffic at 5:00PM. Free parking will be available at Ocean Avenue beach lot meters after 3:00PM and at the Marine Stadium parking lot.

For more information, check out the Facebook page here.