First-Ever ‘Run The Course’ 5K Event to Be Held on Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach Race Circuit

File photo courtesy of Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach has added a new event to its “Charity Days” lineup, a 5K race that will incorporate much of the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach race circuit.

Scheduled to take place Sunday, April 8, 2018, the “Run The Course” event entry fees will benefit Long Beach area charities that include the Long Beach Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House, Century Club and Operation Jump Start, according to a release.



The race starts at 8:00AM and ends at 9:30AM. It will incorporate much of the Grand Prix race circuit, starting at the official start/finish line on Shoreline Drive, heading up Pine Avenue and Seaside Way, returning to Shoreline Drive for the finish.

“We’re excited about adding the ‘Run The Course’ event to our charity days lineup,” said Rick Duree, the foundation’s president, in a statement. “It’s a great way for race fans and runners of all abilities to come out and experience the Grand Prix race course while giving back to the community.”

The 5K run will join the Grand Prix Foundation’s Monte Carlo Night, scheduled to take place April 13 in downtown Long Beach. The 2018 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach will take place April 13-15.

More information, including entry fees, will be available when registration for the 5K opens in early January.