New Partnership With Goldenvoice to Bring “Community Integrated”, “Culturally Significant” Events to Queen Mary

Urban Commons, the leaseholder of the Queen Mary, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Goldenvoice, the creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Fest, to bring new and large-scale events to the ship next year, Goldenvoice announced Tuesday.

“We are always looking to strategically expand our entertainment offerings at The Queen Mary in an effort to engage a larger audience and an exclusive partnership with Goldenvoice aligned perfectly with our vision for the future of entertainment at the ship,” Dan Eisenstein, director of Entertainment Events for Urban Commons, said in a statement. “We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Goldenvoice and the opportunity to bring an expanded line-up of exciting events to The Queen Mary.”

Urban Commons acquired the 66-year master lease to the Queen Mary in April 2016, since then announcing plans for the renovation of the ship and its vision for the 65 acres of waterfront land surrounding it. The ship now enters a new era of music curation and event production under the leadership of both Urban Commons and Goldenvoice.

“Our goal is to create community integrated and culturally significant events, and we are up to that challenge with this partnership,” said Paul Billings of AEG Presents and Goldenvoice in a statement.



