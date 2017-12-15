Aquarium’s Winter Camps Offer Kids and Teens a Chance to Get Up Close with Marine Life

Teens 13 to 15 are invited to spend an evening at the Aquarium of the Pacific on December 27th! Visit https://t.co/otxTAM9E2t to learn more and purchase tickets. #aquariumofthepacific



This winter the Aquarium of the Pacific is offering three winter programs to kids and teens, including the Sea Squirt Winter Camp, Winter Day Camp and Winter Teen Overnight, where they can learn about the animals and regions of the Pacific Ocean.

The Sea Squirt Winter Day Camp provides kids ages five and six with an introductory course to the life that exists in the Pacific. Topics include the habitats of wiggly fish, furry mammals and fluffy birds. Staff members will guide campers through crafts, games and tours. Campers will be able to develop questions independently and touch the animals in the private classroom touch pool. The day camp runs from Tuesday, January 2 to Thursday, January 4.

Children ages seven to 12 can participate the Winter Day Camp, where students will explore marine life through hands-on activities including games and crafts. Campers will get a behind-the-scenes tour to meet animal care staff members and to help take care of the animals that live at the aquarium. Topics include migrations, cold-water habitats and polar bears. The Winter Day Camp takes place Wednesday, December 27 through Friday, December 29.

For teens ages 13 to 15, the aquarium’s Winter Teen Overnight will offer a pizza party and a night sleeping with the fishes. The program includes an exploration of the aquarium hands-on activities, light snack, cereal breakfast and a souvenir T-shirt. The overnight takes place Wednesday, December 27 to Thursday, December 28.

For more details including cost (programs range from $90 to $150) and times, visit the website here. To RSVP, call (562) 590-3100.