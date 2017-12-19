Dew Tour and Agenda to Synchronize Dates for Summer Festivals

Photos courtesy of Dew Tour and Agenda.

This summer, fans of Agenda and Dew Tour are in for a sports and lifestyle smorgasbord as both multi-day events will take place on coinciding dates, Dew Tour officials announced today.





The Summer Dew Tour will take place June 28-July 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center and Rainbow Park Lagoon, while Agenda will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center June 28-30 to put on “the ultimate action sports weekend.”

“Having Dew Tour and Agenda take place at the same time at the same location will bring the skate and lifestyle industries together like never before,” Adam Cozens, Dew Tour vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “More details will be released in the coming months, but we will be combining the best of competition, culture and creators in our industry, making it an incredibly dynamic weekend for athletes, partners and fans.”



Presented by TEN: The Enthusiast Network and Mountain Dew, Dew Tour’s summer skate competition and festival is a free celebration of skateboarding and the culture that surrounds it. Team and individual competitions, a sponsor village and festival with an outdoor concert, local food and drink vendors and a public skatepark make up the four-day event set to bring locals and visitors alike to Long Beach for the third consecutive year.

Agenda, the biannual trade show bringing together lifestyle brand names and retailers, will feature more than 500 of the market’s top brands. A one-day consumer festival on June 30 will bring live music, speaker sessions, pop-up shops and celebrities to the convention center for the fans, while the trade show will take place June 28 and 29.



Based on past Dew Tour and Agenda events, officials say anticipated attendance should surpass 50,000 for the two combined.

“We’ve been in talks to strategically align our events for some time, especially following the success of the Agenda Festival last summer,” Agenda Founder Aaron Levant said in a statement. “We aim to build a more dynamic and immersive experience for our consumers and we will do that right in the hub of the Southern California lifestyle scene. This is a pivotal move for the fans, brands, retailers and industry.”

Details on Dew Tour and Agenda are forthcoming. For more about each event, visit the Dew Tour website here and Agenda’s website here.