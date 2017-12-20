Tall Ship Hawaiian Chieftain Sails Into Long Beach Thursday

Photo courtesy of Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority.

The Hawaiian Chieftain, a steel tall ship from Maui, will be sailing into Long Beach’s Rainbow Harbor Thursday, Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority announced this week.

The Hawaiian Chieftain was built in Lahaina, Maui in 1988 to be used for cargo trade among the Hawaiian Islands. The design by naval architect Raymond H. Richards was based on packet boats, or “coastal packets”, that were part of the coasting trade of developing Atlantic coastal seaboard towns. Early packet ships sailed well and were able to enter small ports because of their shallow draft.







The ship will arrive in Long Beach Thursday with vessel tours available Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased for a family-oriented Adventure Sail on Saturday, which features demonstrations of tall ship handling, sea shanty singing and other maritime amusements. The ship will be closed Sunday and Monday and will set sail for Dana Point after the Christmas holiday on Tuesday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link here.

The Hawaiian Chieftain will be located at 200 B Aquarium Way.