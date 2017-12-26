VIP Records to Offer Photo Ops with Historic Sign Before Its Removal this Week

Anderson and rap artist "Domino" pose in front of the World Famous VIP Records sign. Photo by Tromaine Ellis.

If you haven’t stopped by to check out—and take a selfie with—one of Long Beach’s historic landmarks you may want to head over to World Famous VIP Records soon before its well-known sign is scheduled to be removed before the end of the week.

From noon to 3:00PM on Wednesday, December 27 VIP Records’ official photographer Tromaine Asar Ellis will be on hand to take your photo with the sign as a keepsake. Ellis, whose taken photos of celebrities like our homegrown Snoop Dogg, will take three photos that will be uploaded to VIP Records’ website for you to see and download.

The photo op will cost $10, with all of the proceeds going to the purchase of music equipment for a new multimedia center on Long Beach Boulevard.

While you won’t be able to go on the record store’s roof for the photo like these Long Beach firemen did you will be set up to get a good angle with the sign.

You will even get a chance to meet the store’s co-founder Kelvin Anderson.

For more information click here.

VIP Records is located at 1030 East Pacific Coast Highway.