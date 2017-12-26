SoCal Firefighters Offered Free Tickets to Queen Mary’s CHILL

Photo courtesy of The Queen Mary.

Southern California firefighters can now get into The Queen Mary’s all-new CHILL attraction for free in appreciation of their efforts in fighting the recent California fires, the Queen Mary and its leaseholder, Urban Commons, announced last week.

The offer, which began Christmas Eve, is good through the end of CHILL on January 7. Firefighters just have to show their badge at the ticketing booth for a free Grand Expedition pass and can get up to 50 percent off passes for their families as well, according to a release.

“This is a special time of year for many communities and their families,” stated Dan Zaharoni, Urban Commons chief development officer. “We wanted to find a way to show our appreciation for the unwavering support and dedication of our local firefighters during these the qpast weeks and current days. We know many towns and houses have been lost, but many more have been saved do to the work of these amazing men and women.”

CHILL features a 38,000-square-foot ice park, live music, performances, fireworks and traditional foods from six different regions across the world. Pricing starts at $29 for adults and $19 for kids ages 8 and younger.

Parking is available at the Aquarium of the Pacific structure for $3 an hour or $16 per vehicle. Guests can take a free shuttle bus to CHILL from 4:00PM to 11:30PM or board the free CHILL Express boat at Dock 4, operated by Aqua Link, from 4:00PM to 11:30PM. Premium parking is available at the Queen Mary for $20 per vehicle and is limited.

For more information on CHILL click here.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway.