Movie Screening and Pie Fight at Art Theatre to Benefit Meals on Wheels Long Beach

Enjoy a western comedy for a good cause this January when a private showing of “Blazing Saddles” takes over the Art Theatre to benefit Meals on Wheels Long Beach.

Since you’ll not only be able to watch an R-Rated, uncut version of the 1974 classic film directed by Mel Brooks but also be able to sip on some beer or wine, this fundraiser is for adults only.

Tickets are $30 per person and includes “Schitzengruben (hot dogs), campfire beans and pie” for a pie fight after the movie. You must RSVP by January 15.

Soroptimist International of Long Beach is presenting the fundraiser for the nonprofit Meals on Wheels, which delivers food for people who cannot prepare meals for themselves due to disability, age or illness.

The event will be held Saturday, January 20. Lunch is served at 12:30PM with a showtime at 1:15PM. For more information email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call Jaye Johnson at (562) 596-6859. Tickets can also be purchased here.

The Art Theatre is located at 2025 East 4th Street.