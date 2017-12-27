Snoop Dogg’s Merry Jane and Jack in the Box to Launch ‘Merry Munchie Meals’ Exclusively in Long Beach

Photo courtesy of Merry Jane.

Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg’s cannabis media company Merry Jane announced last week a collaboration that includes a limited-edition late night meal combo that will be offered only at the fast food chain’s Long Beach locations next month.

For $4.20, get halfsies (half curly fries, half onion rings), two tacos, five mini churros and three crispy chicken strips, plus a drink. The offer will only be available January 18-25 at one of the following Jack in the Box locations in Long Beach:

5601 Pacific Coast Highway

3032 Palo Verde Avenue

652 Atlantic Avenue

The collaboration commemorates the legalization of recreational cannabis in California, according to the brands.

“Jack’s Munchie Meals have been successful for us because of the authenticity of how we speak to our customers,” said Iwona Alter, chief marketing officer of Jack in the Box in a statement. “This partnership is one more way for us to connect with them—whether you’re at a concert, up late playing video games, or pulling an all-nighter. We are about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving or why they’re craving it.”

Jack in the Box has been known to cater to stoners in its commercials for its late night meals and taco sales.



“Launching the Merry Munchie Meal is the perfect way for both companies to celebrate legalization in our shared home state of California,” said Scott Chung, Chief Operations Officer of Merry Jane, in a statement. “Merry Jane is the industry leader bridging mainstream brands and legal cannabis culture. Leveraging our Emmy-nominated content production, Merry Jane has created a campaign with Jack in the Box that marries our brands’ voices.”

For more information visit jackinthebox.com.