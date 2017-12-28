Carly Rae Jepsen to Perform Free Concert Aboard Carnival Cruise Liner Leaving from Long Beach

Carnival Splendor. Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line.

Grammy-nominated singer Carly Rae Jepsen is scheduled to perform a free concert aboard one of Carnival Cruise Line’s ships on February 18, it was announced today.

The performance will take place aboard Carnival Splendor as part of the Carnival LIVE Concert Series. It will mark the first time the cruise line is collaborating with Universal Music Group and Brands (UMGB) and is a departure from previous Carnival Live performances in that it is free and open to all guests sailing on the seven-day voyage, officials said.

"A free open-air concert on Lido Deck is an exciting new twist for Carnival LIVE and we can't wait for our guests to experience this one-of-a-kind entertainment concept in an entirely new setting," said Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival's vice president of entertainment, in a statement.

The performance will take place while the ship is at sea during the weeklong Mexican Riviera cruise that operates round-trip from Long Beach. The voyage features a day-long call at Puerto Vallarta and two days at Cabo San Lucas.

Previous Carnival LIVE performers include Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Tucker.

"While I've performed all over the world and on Broadway, I've never performed on a cruise ship before and I'm really looking forward to a night with my fans in what promises to be a unique venue for an incredible night," Jepsen said in a statement.

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com.