Long Beach Water to Partner with Local Nonprofit to Bring Water Conservation to Schools

Image courtesy of Grades of Green.

Long Beach Water and Grades of Green, an environmental education nonprofit based in Los Angeles, will partner to bring water conservation initiatives to Long Beach schools, it was recently announced.

From January to March, schools compete in the Grades of Green Water Challenge program by learning about local water issues and finding ways to reduce water consumption. Up to 75 schools will compete to conserve an estimated 900,000 gallons of water, according to the announcement.

Student teams will share their findings with their school communities and encourage students, as well as their families, to bring water-reducing habits into their homes and to measure the results. Students will also create one-minute videos highlighting their Water Challenge results. Schools that complete the challenge and submit their video compete for a $1,000 educational grant.



“This partnership perfectly supports our City's focus on creating sustainable Long Beach lifestyles,” Lana Haddad, director of government and public affairs for Long Beach Water, said in a statement. “It helps develop and instill lifelong awareness, as well as water use efficiency values and habits in community members of all ages. Engagement through education is integral to creating a water-wise future for Long Beach.”



Grades of Green will provide each participating local school with:

an “Eco Starter Kit” of materials to kick-off the Water Challenge

access to a Google Classroom library of activities and learning resources with step-by-step instructions for over 40 Grades of Green activities, including downloadable games, resources, artwork, and measures of environmental progress;

a series of webinars using Google Classroom to guide participating teachers and students through each step of the Water Challenge process

one-on-one support from a Grades of Green Advisor



Students will also be able to interact and learn from each other.



“Long Beach Water is committed to sustainability and water conservation through education,” Emily Gee, Grades of Green’s director of Global Programs and Water Challenge program creator, said in a statement. “We are excited to be working together. Many schools from around Southern California have already registered to participate in this upcoming 3-month program. We will provide tools and leadership support for students as they become environmental stewards in their local communities and learn about the importance of water conservation and protection on a global scale.”



To participate in the Grades of Green Water Challenge, interested schools can register online here at no cost by January 5, 2018.

