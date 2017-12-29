Long Beach Native Stars in the Next Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Long Beach native Seinne Fleming will star in the next season of "The Bachelor". Photo courtesy of ABC.

A 27-year-old woman with deep roots in Long Beach will appear in the next season of “The Bachelor” when it premieres Monday night.

Seinne Fleming, who currently lives in Orange County, grew up in Long Beach and attended Poly High School. In 2007 she even won Miss Teen Long Beach.

In 2012 Fleming graduated from Yale University with a degree in economics. Today she is a commercial real estate manager and a certified yoga instructor.

According to a Q&A posted on the ABC show’s website, she enjoys watching Game of Thrones, if she could be any animal she would be an elephant and her favorite holiday is New Year’s Eve.

The 22nd edition of “The Bachelor” premieres Monday, January 1 at 8:00PM eastern time. In this season, Fleming and 28 other women compete for the “dynamic and debonair race car driver” Arie Luyendyk, 36.