Ride for Free with Long Beach Transit and Metro This New Year’s Eve

Both Long Beach Transit (LBT) and Metro will offer free bus and rail rides for New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day to encourage those celebrating 2018 to travel to and from their destinations safely.

Long Beach Transit

In an effort to encourage New Year’s Eve revelers to avoid drinking and driving, Long Beach Transit will offer complimentary bus service starting at 4:00PM on Sunday, December 31 through the scheduled final departure of each route early Monday morning, January 1.

“Being safe doesn’t mean you can’t have fun and Long Beach Transit will be there on New Year’s Eve to get you safely to your destination,” LBT Deputy Chief Executive Officer Debra A. Johnson said in a statement. “Celebrate until late-night, and let LBT get you home!”



LBT’s New Year’s Eve schedule is modified with later hours and shorter distances. More information can be found via the website here, Facebook page here or by calling LBT’s customer service team at (562) 591-2301 Monday through Friday, 7:00AM until 6:00PM, Saturday 8:00AM until 5:00PM or by visiting the Transit & Visitor Information Center at 1st Street and Pine Avenue in downtown Long Beach.

Metro Bus and Rail

Metro will offer free service on all Metro Bus and Rail lines operating on New Year’s Eve, December 31. Metro Bus will keep its regular Sunday schedule on New Year’s Eve and Metro Rail will run every 12 minutes on all lines with overnight, 24-hour service. Transit riders can step aboard for free from 9:00PM to 2:00AM. After 2:00AM riders will need to TAP to ride. Metro Rail will run every 20 minutes from approximately 1:00AM to 5:00AM.

On New Year’s Day, January 1, Metro Buses will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule, while bus lines that do not operate on Sundays will not run on Monday. Metro will operate enhanced rail service for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena.

While free fares are in effect, fare gates will be unlatched and anyone who accidentally taps their TAP card will not be charged. Metro’s one-way fare is $1.75 with two hours of free transfers. Metro Day Pass fares are valid until 3:00AM the following day.

For more info, check out the Facebook page here.